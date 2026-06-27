The 8-Minute Bed Routine That Restores Leg Muscle Faster Than Weight Training After 55

This speedy routine can help boost your leg strength from the comfort of your mattress.

As you age, muscle strength becomes increasingly important. Without it, daily activities can become more and more challenging. You count on your leg muscles more than you’d think, and they keep you balanced and independent. Just consider how often you run errands, lift things up off the floor, and walk up and down stairs each day.

It’s important to keep your leg muscles strong, because as early as your 30s and 40s, you lose muscle by a natural process known as sarcopenia. The loss even revs up after 65. That means your body repairs your muscles less, and they can even decrease in size.

Getting in the right amount of exercise is essential to keep your leg muscles in check, so we spoke with Jaqueline Gavino, MPH, CHES® & Director of Fitness at Pritikin to help you out.

“The goal of a bed-based routine is to activate muscle groups without joint stress or equipment,” Gavino tells us. “What makes bed-based routines especially effective for this age group is the consistency factor. By removing every barrier, no commute, no equipment, no balance risk, people are far more likely to follow through daily. In older adults, adherence and frequency are ultimately what convert muscle stimulus into lasting strength gains.”

Try this eight-minute bed routine that can help get the job faster than classic weight training after 55.

Supine Glute Bridges

“Electromyographic (EMG) research shows the supine bridge produces strong gluteus maximus activation at approximately 33.8% of maximal voluntary isometric contraction (MVIC), with a favorable glute-to-hamstring ratio, making it highly efficient for glute recruitment while lying down,” Gavino explains.

Begin by lying flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the mattress. Place your arms at your sides with palms pressing into the surface. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

Straight-Leg Raise

“Age-related strength decline tends to be more pronounced in the quads than hamstrings, and quadriceps strength is a key predictor of functional ability in older adults. The straight-leg raise loads the quads safely in a fully supine position. This is one of my favorites because it also mimics the correct way of walking, using so many functional muscles and improving posture,” Gavino says.

Start by lying flat on your back with your arms extended overhead. Keep one leg extended on the mattress and the other bent. Activate your core as you lift the extended leg off the mattress, keeping your lower back pressed into the surface. Hold for 3 seconds at the top. Use control to lower your leg. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

Lying Leg Curl

“Research confirms the lying leg curl produces the greatest hamstring activation and the highest hamstring-to-quadriceps EMG ratio compared to squats, deadlifts, and hip thrusts, making it uniquely effective for hamstring isolation horizontally,” Gavino explains.

Begin by lying flat on your stomach on the mattress with legs extended behind you. Place your forehead on a pillow or your hands for support. Bend one knee and bring your heel toward your glute. Curl it as far as you’re comfortably able to while pressing your thigh into the mattress. Hold briefly at the top, squeezing your hamstring. Return to the start position. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps on each leg.

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Side-Lying Hip Abduction

“The gluteus medius is critical for gait stability and fall prevention, a top concern for this age group. This movement targets those lateral hip muscles with zero joint loading,” Gavino points out.

Start by lying on one side of your body with your legs stacked. Lift your top leg slightly back and up. Perform 2 sets of 12 reps on each leg.

Ankle Pumps

“This exercise activates the calf muscles and supports venous return, especially important first thing in the morning, and serves as a warm-up before progressing to more demanding movements,” explains Gavino.