People Swear by This 'Lemon Balm' Drink for Weight Loss, But Does it Work?

Lemon balm, a member of the mint family, is celebrated for its soothing, calming properties. Its usage as a stress reducer, indigestion easer, and promoter of a good night's rest dates back to the Middle Ages. Fast-forward to today, and people are making DIY weight-loss drinks from lemon balm.

But do these lemon balm concoctions live up to the hype? We spoke with a registered dietitian who shares everything you need to know about lemon balm—and if it's worth mixing up a lemon balm drink of your own.

The Health Benefits of Lemon Balm

"Lemon balm is taken from the leaves of a plant, known as the Melissa Officinalis," explains Sarah Keathley MS, RD, LD, from Top Nutrition Coaching. "It can also be called honey balm or balm mint. This balm is often in the form of an oily extract with a lemony scent. Its leaves can also be steeped to create a drinkable liquid."

What makes lemon balm so special? Well, it houses "valuable chemical compounds" referred to as flavonoids. "Flavonoids can act as antioxidants, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral compounds. Lemon balm, in particular, is rich in its phenolic compounds, similar to citronella and neral (citral)," adds Keathley.

Although lemon balm is gaining recent traction on social media, it's been used for quite some time to treat anxiety, nervousness, insomnia, and depression. "Recent research has even shown that lemon balm had positive effects on reducing total cholesterol, triglyceride, and low-density lipoprotein levels when given as an herbal medicine," Keathley tells us.

Additional potential health benefits include improved cognitive health and increased memory. Lemon balm has also been a suggested remedy to treat inflammation, cold sores, and PMS symptoms.

What Is the Viral Lemon Balm Drink?

So, what exactly is this lemon balm elixir? Recipes on TikTok differ, but most include the following ingredients:

1 cup of fresh lemon balm grass

1 tbsp of fresh minced ginger

1 tbsp fresh minced garlic

1 tbsp raw honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

"Add the first three ingredients to 1 ½ cups of piping hot water and let steep for around 10 minutes," Keathley instructs. "Add in the lemon juice and honey after steeping. Stir well and let cool. Store in the fridge and let sit for three days. The video suggests that after letting the mixture sit, one tablespoon [should be taken out] of the container and [mixed with] a glass of water. Drink up and enjoy. Continue this cycle, enjoying the supposed benefits."

Can the Lemon Balm Drink Help With Weight Loss?

Lemon balm is making waves on TikTok, and people claim it can aid in bloating and weight loss.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The antibacterial and antioxidant properties are suggested to help relax the intestines, improve digestion, and help aid in the debloating process," Keathley explains.

Human research that proves lemon balm can help you lose weight is lacking. "[That being said,] we have a small amount of animal research that shines a positive light on this oily extract," Keathley adds. "One study showed that lemon balm extract helped stop obesity in mice with insulin resistance."

Overall, more research is needed. "It is very likely that making small changes in your diet, like portion control, adding in frequent non-starchy vegetables, and focusing on lean protein, will make a bigger impact for weight loss than an herbal remedy," Keathley says.