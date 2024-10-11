People Swear by the '12-3-30' Workout for Weight Loss: 'My Stomach Feels Slimmer'
If the treadmill is your go-to workout method of choice for cardio, you've likely heard of the "12-3-30" workout. This invigorating incline walking trend has received millions of views on TikTok under the #12330workout hashtag—and for good reason. People are hands-down obsessed with it and are raving about what an effective addition it is to their weight-loss regimens. TikTokers even share before and after photos where viewers can see the impressive, jaw-dropping results.
We have TikTok user Lauren Giraldo to thank for the 12-3-30 workout that's making major social media waves. Giraldo, who has more than 658K followers on TikTok, posted a video of the treadmill routine back in November 2020 and captioned it, "Game changer honestly." The video raked in 2.8M likes, and it's safe to say, the treadmill trend has only grown in popularity.
If you're curious about the 12-3-30 workout to lose weight, let's explore how it works and its benefits.
What Is the 12-3-30 Workout?
According to the "mother of 12 (incline) 3 (mph) 30 (minutes)"—aka the tagline Giraldo has dubbed herself on her TikTok profile—all you need to get started with this exercise is a treadmill. Then, set the incline to 12 and the speed to 3. Next, simply walk for 30 minutes.
In her video, Giraldo suggests doing this routine as many times as possible every week, although she explains she does the 12-3-30 workout five times per week. Consistency is key to obtaining and maintaining results.
The Benefits of the 12-3-30 Workout
We linked up with Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a personal trainer who's been involved in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years, and he reveals some of the benefits of this viral workout.
First off, 12-3-30 is an excellent calorie burner, making it a productive addition to any weight-loss routine. "The 12-3-30 workout consists of walking at a 12% incline, at a speed of 3 mph, for 30 minutes," Read tells us. "This combination of incline and speed can lead to a significant caloric burn."
In addition, since you're walking at an incline, you're revving up your muscle engagement. "The incline aspect of this workout engages not only the leg muscles but also the glutes and core more intensively than flat walking," Read tells us. "This means you're working a broader range of muscles, which can help [tone and strengthen]."
Lastly, you'll gain cardiovascular benefits. "Consistent cardiovascular exercise, like this workout, can help improve heart health, increase lung capacity, and boost overall endurance," Read adds.
If you use the 12-3-30 with a focus on weight loss, Read stresses a few key points:
- Be consistent. Consistency is key in any fitness regimen. Read suggests performing the 12-3-30 treadmill workout at least three to five times a week for optimal benefits.
- Incorporate strength training. While this viral workout is an excellent way to check off your cardio box, you can't forget about strength training to sculpt lean muscle. More muscle will boost your metabolic rate, helping you further progress in your weight loss efforts.
- Focus on your diet/nutrition, too. A well-rounded weight-loss routine emphasizes both diet and exercise. Read stresses the importance of consuming a nutritious, well-balanced diet full of whole foods. He also notes to practice portion control.
- Be mindful of what your body's telling you. If you're new to exercising, start small. You may want to begin using a lower incline or doing this workout for a shorter amount of time and slowly work your way up.
The Hype Behind This Incline Treadmill Workout Is Real
In an inspiring transformation video, TikToker Ava Vescovi explains, "I did 12-3-30 for 30 days to see if it was worth the hype, and I wanted to share my results." Regarding the "after" photo, Vescovi notes, "I definitely see my stomach a lot more toned and just feels slimmer, like I even noticed some of my pants are looser on the waist now … overall, I definitely noticed the biggest change in my stomach and my waist, which is my personal biggest insecurity, so I was really happy about that. And I loved it because it was only 30 minutes of my day, so any day where I really didn't feel like doing it, or I was super busy, I was like, I can do anything for 30 minutes."
In another clip, TikToker @emmafituk_ speaks to all the "12-3-30 girlies" out there, explaining, "If you want to burn more calories and maximize your treadmill workout… stop holding on. Let go of the handrails! It will increase calorie burn by over 30%, you'll activate your core muscles more, and you'll see better results for the same amount of time."