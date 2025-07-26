5 Lifting Mistakes That Are Silently Destroying Your Joints After 40

Joint health is one of those things that’s often overlooked when powering through your workouts. But if you’re over 40, there are certain lifting mistakes that could be quietly destroying your joints—and they need to be on your radar.

“After 40, hormonal shifts can reduce collagen production and joint lubrication, leading to stiffness and reduced range of motion,” explains Caitlin Donato, director of fitness at Pritikin Longevity Center. “When you combine that with muscle imbalances, poor sleep, and inflammatory lifestyle factors like stress or alcohol, the risk of wear and tear increases—especially under heavy loads.”

Below, Caitlin shares several lifting mistakes to ditch ASAP to protect your joints as you age.

Not Focusing on Proper Form or Tempo

When it comes to lifting weights, form is everything. Experts stress time and time again that rushing through your reps with poor form can lead to injury.

“Focus on quality overload, train from the ground up, and include preparatory movements before lifting,” Caitlin suggests.

In addition, make sure every exercise you do is controlled (e.g., 2-1-2 tempo). Caitlin says controlled movement “protects connective tissue and reinforces stability.”

Doing Risky Lifts

Certain lifts can become riskier with age.

“Barbell back squats, for instance, can place excess pressure on the spine, especially in those with limited mobility,” Caitlin explains. “Safer alternatives include landmine squats, dumbbell front squats, or cable-based movements that mimic natural joint angles. When seated, use back support for upper body lifts to reduce strain.”

Lifting Too Heavy, Too Soon

You’ve likely heard the saying “slow and steady wins the race,” before—and there’s much truth to it. Your workouts are no exception.

Caitlin cautions against lifting too heavy, too soon.

“Skipping progressive overload is a fast track to joint strain,” she says.

Progressive overload is all about slowly making your workouts more challenging so your body continues to progress. So don’t get ahead of yourself—you’ll advance to heavier weights soon enough.

Ignoring Pain and Structural Imbalances

Pushing through pain and/or structural imbalances can create major setbacks and make underlying issues even worse. After 40, your body takes longer to recover, so training smart and addressing any discomfort head-on is the name of the game.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Not Adjusting Your Range of Motion or Angles

As you age, your mobility changes. This means your form should be tailored to best suit those changes in your workouts. Sticking with the same angles or pushing through a complete range of motion can cause unwanted injury.