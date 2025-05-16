If You Can Do These 4 Bodyweight Workouts, Your Body Is Still Young

Staying strong, mobile, and youthful well into your 40s, 50s, and beyond is the name of the game. The best part? You don't need to invest in fancy home gym equipment or a pricey membership to maintain and build on your fitness. Bodyweight exercises can be incredibly effective and revealing. In fact, we spoke with a fitness pro who shares four productive bodyweight workouts that can help determine whether your body is aging gracefully.

How Bodyweight Training Can Show if You're Aging Well

What makes bodyweight training so productive?

"Bodyweight workouts are a fantastic benchmark for overall fitness because they tap into how well your body moves without the aid of external equipment," explains Sarah Pelc Graca, a NASM-certified personal trainer (CPT), women's fitness specialist, certified level 1 and level 2 precision nutrition coach, and owner/head coach at Strong with Sarah Weight Loss Coaching. "When you can control and move your own body efficiently, it signals strong neuromuscular coordination, balance, and mobility—all hallmarks of a youthful, resilient body."

As you age, it's common for flexibility, muscle mass, and coordination to decline. If you're still performing bodyweight workouts with solid form, that's a solid indicator your body is aging well.

Sarah refers to bodyweight exercises as "little diagnostic tools for your body."

"Take a deep squat, for example—it reveals how mobile your ankles, knees, hips, and spine are," she says. "A pushup shows upper-body and core strength, but also shoulder stability and wrist flexibility. Movements like these require a blend of strength, control, and joint integrity. If you can do them smoothly and pain-free, you're likely maintaining the mobility and coordination that often decline with age."

And this extends beyond aesthetics. If you're able to successfully complete the below exercises, you're capable of performing daily tasks safely and comfortably.

Four Bodyweight Workouts That Show Your Body Is Still Moving Youthfully

Deep Bodyweight Squat (with Control)

The deep bodyweight squat "shows lower-body strength, hip/knee/ankle mobility, and core stability," Sarah explains.

Stand tall with your feet planted shoulder-distance apart. Press your hips down and back as if you're about to sit down. Keep your chest tall as you descend into a deep squat. Lower until your thighs are below parallel to the floor. Hold at the bottom of the movement for a moment. Press through your heels to rise back up. If you're able to complete 10+ pain-free reps with solid form and control, this is an excellent sign.

Pushup (Full Range of Motion)

The pushup puts your core stability, upper-body strength, and shoulder health to the test.

Begin in a high plank. Bend your elbows—keeping them at 45-degree angles from your body—as you lower your chest toward the ground. Press back up. If you're able to complete 10 pushups with solid form, this is a key indicator of a "strong, youthful upper body."

Single-Leg Balance Hold (Eyes Closed)

Being able to balance on one leg with your eyes closed—and holding the position—is an effective assessment of ankle stability, coordination, and proprioception, all of which are essential for preventing falls.

Balance on one foot. Close your eyes. Hold the position for 10 to 20 seconds without wobbling or putting your foot down.

Bird Dog With Reach and Hold

The bird dog with reach and hold puts your spinal stability, core strength, and coordination to the test.

Assume all fours. Lengthen your right arm and left leg simultaneously. Hold for 3 to 5 seconds, maintaining a flat back and square hips. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side. You're in great shape if you're able to complete 10 reps on each side with solid control and without arching your back.