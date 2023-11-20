Little Caesars Just Brought Back Its Iconic Stuffed Crust Pizza—With an Exciting Twist

Fans of stuffed crust, rejoice! Just in time for all your holiday parties and festive gatherings, Little Caesars is launching a new Stuffed Crust Pizza—the Crazy kind!—with a delicious twist that will bring the iconic pie to a whole new level.

If you're a regular customer, you already know the pleasures of the Little Caesars pizza crust oozing with mozzarella. In the world of stuffed crusts, it's a fan favorite. Now, just in time for holiday gatherings (or nights when you're too tired to cook) you can pick up a Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza, which takes the cheesy experience to a new level.

A Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza is a large, round pepperoni pie featuring a cheese-stuffed crust that's brushed with a delicious garlic butter-flavored spread and then sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Think of it as even more flavor and crunch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain in the world with restaurants in each of the 50 states and in 28 countries and territories. Fans love the chain for its HOT-N-READY pizza and famous Crazy Bread, which are yummy breadsticks flavored with butter and garlic (the company features a stuffed version of this, too). You can add stuffed crust to any of their pizzas (and let's be honest, why wouldn't you?).

The classic Stuffed Crust Pizza features a crust oozing with mozzarella, and now this new twist includes a blend of garlic-infused buttery richness and a sprinkle of parmesan to give you a cheesy, crunchy, delectable bite. Some fans of the chain on Reddit have hinted that Crazy Crust was once a secret menu item that you could ask for if you were in the know.

"Hey everyone at Little Caesars! Since I was a kid I loved getting your pizzas especially with crazy crust, it made the pizza amazing," wrote the original poster, who could not find Crazy Crust available any longer.

Some former employees chimed in to say that you just had to ask for butter and garlic on your crust when placing your order.

"It was insane but looked and smelled pretty damn good," wrote a former employee.

Now that Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza is available, you can have your crunchy crust that's filled with mozzarella, too. This addition to the menu definitely ups the pizza crust game because of the interesting combination of flavors and textures it provides. If you start eating your pizza crust first, no one will blame you!

Little Caesars Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza is available starting today, November 20, and you can find it at participating locations.