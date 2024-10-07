Little Caesars Tests a New Bacon Crust Pizza—Here's What We Know

Little Caesars has rolled out an array of unique food creations over the years, from its viral Crazy Puffs to a pizza and breadstick mash-up called "Slices-N-Stix." Another inventive new offering is hitting menus at the pizza chain right now—and the new arrival features a wild ingredient that carnivores are sure to appreciate.

Little Caesars is currently testing a brand-new Bacon Crust Pizza, but unfortunately for some, the offering is not available at restaurants nationwide. The new pizza can only be found at select participating Little Caesars locations in the Indianapolis area for a limited time, Brand Eating reported.

The chain did not immediately respond to our queries about the limited-edition pie's availability and whether it may get a wider launch in the future. So, for now, interested customers should keep their fingers crossed that the test is a precursor to a nationwide rollout.

An online menu for an Indianapolis Little Caesars location currently lists two large Bacon Crust Pizza varieties. One is a Bacon Crust Pepperoni Pizza (2,550 calories) that features a caramelized cheese and bacon crust topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

The other is a Bacon Crust Pepperoni & Pineapple Pizza (2,630 calories), which is exactly the same aside from the addition of pineapple. The Bacon Crust Pepperoni was selling for $8.99 at the Indianapolis Little Caesars, while the Bacon Crust Pepperoni & Pineapple Pizza was selling for $9.49.

In a video last week, the YouTube food reviewer @theendorsement sampled the Bacon Crust Pepperoni Pizza and said that the taste was "good," but the crust wasn't crispy enough. He was also disappointed that his pizza only appeared to have bacon pieces sprinkled around the edges rather than being baked into the crust itself.

"It just didn't look like bacon crust," @theendorsement said.

Despite the mixed review, the launch of the Bacon Crust Pizza is sure to pique some interest among Little Caesars fans—many of whom still miss another bacon-laden pizza once sold at the chain. This pizza, the Bacon Wrapped DEEP!DEEP! Dish, was encased in a whopping three and a half feet of thick-cut bacon and topped with pepperoni and more bacon crumbles. The pie was last available for a limited time in 2019, and customers have yet to recover from the loss.