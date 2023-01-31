If you're trying to lose back fat, you're certainly not alone. One incredibly common problem area individuals want to work on is the back. No matter where you're trying to melt fat on your body, performing strength training is king. That's why we're dishing out the #1 upper-body workout to fight back fat. Show that excess fat who's boss with these strength exercises that burn calories, build muscle, and boost your metabolism when it's at rest.

According to CoolSculpting®, you can accumulate back fat in your upper back, mid back, and lower back. It can be due to genetics, medications, particular medical conditions, or being overweight. When trying to lose back fat, selecting exercises that specifically target your back is key. This will sculpt muscle and drive blood flow there, which in turn will release the fat. We recommend choosing compound pulling movements that engage more muscle groups and are the most bang for your buck.

So without further delay, check out this upper-body workout that'll help get rid of back fat.

1 Supinated Lat Pulldown

The first exercise that'll help you lose back fat is the supinated lat pulldown. Begin by placing your arms shoulder-width distance apart with your palms facing you. Lean back a bit, and use your elbows to pull the bar down toward your sternum, squeezing your lats at the very bottom of the motion. Resist on the way back up, maintaining tension in your lats. Feel a solid stretch at the top by allowing your shoulder blades to come up before performing another rep. Perform three to four sets of 10 reps.

2 Wide Grip Cable Row

Next up, we have wide grip rows which will have you taking hold of the wide grip attachment on a seated row machine. Position your feet firmly on the footpad. Pull the handle out, then completely straighten out your legs. Keep your chest tall, and drive your elbows back toward your hips, squeezing your back and lats hard to finish. Straighten your arms all the way, and get a solid stretch in your shoulder blades before completing another rep. Perform three to four sets of 10 reps.

3 Incline Rear Row

For this next exercise, your workout bench should be at a 30 to a 45-degree incline. Then, grab two dumbbells, and position your chest on the pad. You can have your knees on the seat of the bench or your feet on the ground—whatever you're most comfortable with. Straighten your arms, and assume a pronated grip. Keep your chest tall, and bring the weight back toward your body while flaring your elbows out. Flex your upper back at the end of the motion, then lower the weights all the way down until you get a solid stretch at the bottom. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 12 reps.

4 Face Pulls

Last but not least, it's time to wrap up with face pulls. For this exercise, you'll attach a rope handle to the cable pulley station—it should be at neck level. Grip the rope so that your thumbs are facing you. Pull the cable out, and take two steps back. Get into a split stance for balance with one foot in front and one foot in the back of your body, and pull the rope toward your face, flaring your elbows back at the end of the motion. Squeeze the back of your shoulders and your shoulder blades together before returning to the starting position. Perform three to four sets of 15 reps.