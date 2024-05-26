This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to weight loss, finding flavorful and satisfying meals can be key to staying on track with your goals. While reducing calorie intake is essential for shedding pounds, it's equally important to maintain satisfaction and enjoyment in the foods you eat. For instance, if pasta is a regular part of your weekly meal rotation, you'll be eager to learn about the 10 best low-calorie pasta sauces for weight loss.

Pasta sauces are crucial in enhancing the taste of favorite pasta dishes while keeping the calorie count in check. So, if you're eager to elevate your pasta game without compromising your weight-loss goals, we have an ultimate list of the 10 best low-calorie pasta sauces that are delicious and figure-friendly. From classic marinara to garden combo, these sauces are full of flavor and won't derail your diet.

The next time you're craving a comforting bowl of spaghetti, these sauces will satisfy your pasta cravings without the guilt. (And hey—you can even swap out spaghetti for zoodles for an extra low-calorie choice!)

Here's what to look for in a low-calorie pasta sauce:

When selecting low-calorie pasta sauces, it's important to consider a few factors.

Examine the sugar content. Choose options with minimal added sugars, ideally less than 5 grams per serving.

Avoid selecting a sauce that has significant fat added to it. Usually in the form of dairy, creamy or cheesy sauces pack additional fat grams, contributing to higher total calories overall.

Consider the fiber content. Choosing a pasta sauce with a higher fiber content can help make it more filling.

Ragu Simply Traditional Sauce

As the name suggests, Ragu's Simply Traditional Sauce is made with simple, wholesome ingredients like tomatoes, olive oil, onions, and garlic, without any added sugars or artificial ingredients. This means you're getting a sauce that is rich in flavor but low in empty calories.

Ragu Simply is lower in calories than many other pasta sauces on the market, at 60 calories per ½ cup. This makes staying within your calorie goals easier while enjoying a satisfying meal. In addition, this sauce provides three grams of fiber and two grams of protein in each serving, helping to promote satiety.

PER ½ cup : 60 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 420 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (3 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 2 g protein

$4 at Walmart

Carbone Marinara Pasta Sauce

In recent years, Carbone, a well-known restaurant, has expanded its culinary influence by introducing its famous marinara sauce to store shelves.

Carbone's Marinara Pasta Sauce has quickly become a favorite among those looking for convenience without sacrificing quality. Unlike many commercial pasta sauces that can be laden with added sugars and unhealthy fats, this sauce prides itself on simple, high-quality ingredients. This simplicity translates into a product that is lower in calories, making it an excellent choice for those monitoring their caloric intake.

PER ½ cup : 90 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 410 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein

$11 at Amazon

Hunt's Traditional Pasta Sauce

Hunt's Traditional Pasta Sauce is extremely budget-friendly and low in calories. This sauce is ideal for those watching their weight, as a caloric deficit is the cornerstone of weight loss. When you create a caloric deficit, your body is forced to make up the energy shortfall by tapping into its stored energy reserves, primarily body fat.

In addition to being low in calories, this pasta sauce is also incredibly flavorful, which is key to maintaining consistency in a diet plan.

PER ½ cup : 60 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 560 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein

$1 at Amazon

The Pasta Queen Classic Marinara Sauce

The Pasta Queen has become a viral sensation, capturing the hearts of pasta enthusiasts worldwide with her charismatic presence and delectable recipes. One of The Pasta Queen's standout offerings is her marinara sauce, which is a great example of how traditional wholesome ingredients can align with health goals, providing a tasty yet low-calorie option for pasta lovers aiming to lose weight.

PER ½ cup : 60 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 640 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 2 g protein

$6 at Walmart

Yo Mama's Basil Tomato Sauce

Yo Mama's Basil Tomato Sauce stands out as an incredibly healthy option for several reasons, primarily its lower sodium content and no added sugar. High sodium intake is associated with various health concerns, including high blood pressure and cardiovascular issues, which often go hand-in-hand with weight gain. By offering a sauce with significantly reduced sodium levels, Yo Mama's Basil Tomato Sauce allows individuals to enjoy the rich flavors of marinara without compromising their health.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

PER ½ cup : 60 calories, 4.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 130 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 1 g protein

$19 at Amazon

Great Value Traditional Pasta Sauce

This traditional pasta sauce by Great Value lives up to its brand name at just $2 a jar. Plus, it's another excellent choice for weight loss, as it will only set you back 60 calories in a ½ cup serving while providing two grams of fiber and two grams of protein.

PER ½ cup : 60 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 480 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (2 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 2 g protein

$2 at Walmart

Classico Tomato & Basil

Classico Tomato and Basil Marinara Sauce can be considered a healthier option due to its very low-calorie content—just 45 calories per ½ cup—compared to many other pasta sauces on the market. Its simple ingredients like tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and basil provide flavor without the need for excessive amounts of added sugars or unhealthy fats. This can be a smart choice for individuals looking to maintain a healthy diet without sacrificing taste.

PER ½ cup : 45 calories, 0.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 420 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 2 g protein

$3 at Walmart

Prego Roasted Garlic & Herb

Prego Roasted Garlic and Herb Marinara Sauce can be a healthier option for those wanting to lose weight because it's higher in fiber compared to other pasta sauces on the market. Fiber is important for weight loss as it helps you feel full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating. With its blend of roasted garlic, herbs, and tomato goodness, Prego's sauce not only adds flavor to your pasta dishes but also provides an extra dose of dietary fiber, aiding in digestion and promoting satiety.

PER ½ cup : 70 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 470 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (3 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 2 g protein

$4 at Amazon

Bertolli Olive Oil & Garlic Pasta

Bertolli Olive Oil and Garlic Pasta Sauce is unique because it has the highest amount of protein of any sauce on this list. Protein is a valuable nutrient for weight loss, supporting healthy metabolism, muscle maintenance, and appetite control.

While this sauce may not be significantly higher in protein compared to other pasta sauces, it can still be considered a healthier option for individuals looking to slim down due to its overall nutritional profile. Additionally, the inclusion of olive oil can contribute heart-healthy fats that may help keep you feeling satisfied and full for longer periods, potentially aiding in weight loss efforts.

PER ½ cup : 70 calories, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 350 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (1 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 3 g protein

$3 at Target

Rao's Tomato Basil

Rao's Homemade Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce is low in carbs. With only 4 grams of net carbs per serving, it's an excellent choice for individuals following low-carb or ketogenic diets. By reducing carb intake, the body is more likely to burn fat for fuel, aiding in weight loss efforts.

Additionally, Rao's sauce is made with high-quality, real food ingredients, like tomatoes, basil, and olive oil, without any added sugars or artificial preservatives. This ensures that you're getting a flavorful sauce that supports your weight-loss goals without sacrificing taste or nutrition.

PER ½ cup : 70 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 380 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 1 g protein