13 Best Low-Calorie Starbucks Drinks, According to a Dietitian

Starbucks is part of the daily routine for many individuals. Whether for a caffeine energy boost, snack, or for a change of scenery in your work day, this coffee shop has plenty to offer when it comes to drink selections. While known for their coffee, Starbucks also has a variety of tea-based drinks and offers most of their beverages in hot and cold forms. There is no shortage of delicious beverages to choose from, but you may be wondering how to order a tasty low-calorie Starbucks drink that isn't loaded with sugar and calories.

Unfortunately, many of Starbucks' most popular options are loaded with sugar, fat, and calories. While these drinks can be incorporated into your day occasionally, you may be better off ordering lower-calorie alternatives on a more regular basis. A cup of black coffee or tea meets this goal, but where's the fun in that? If you like your coffee with a touch of sweetness or a lighter look, I have 5 simple tips for ordering the best low-calorie Starbucks drinks.

How to order the best, low-calorie Starbucks drinks

Keep it small: While this tip will cut the cost of your drink, it will also lower the number of calories and grams of sugar. A true win-win! Consider your sweetener: Try sugar-free flavored syrups and sugar-alternatives, like Stevia blend for lower calorie sweetener options. Customize your syrup: If you prefer the traditional syrups, ask for fewer pumps as another way to reduce calories in your drink. Choose lower-fat milks: Nonfat, 2% milk, and unsweetened almond milks can help curb calories in your drink. Other milk options, like the coconut and oat milk are likely to have added sugar in them, so check the options before ordering. Make it "skinny": This term is used for a drink that is made with nonfat milk, no whipped cream, and sugar-free syrup.

13 low-calorie Starbucks drinks to try

1 Cold Brew with Milk

Per tall size(12 oz.) : 25 calories, 1 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 30 mg sodium; 2 g carbs (2 g sugar), 2 g protein

This drink packs flavor, and the splash of 2% milk adds an enjoyable creaminess. Go with nonfat milk to reduce calories further, and add a packet of Stevia is you enjoy a touch of sweetness.

2 Caffè Misto

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 80 calories, 3 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium; 8 g carbs (8 g sugar), 5 g protein

If you prefer a hot coffee drink, the Caffè Misto combines equal parts brewed coffee and 2% milk. The ratio of milk and coffee in this drink lends itself to a lighter coffee flavor, which may be ideal for those who are new to drinking coffee.

3 Espresso Con Panna

Per serving (.75 oz.) : 30 calories, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium; 1 g carbs 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you are looking for a caffeine punch packed into a tiny drink, this is the option for you. A single shot of espresso topped with a dollop of whipped cream packs 75 milligrams of caffeine in less than one ounce of liquid.

4 Mint Majesty Tea

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 0 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium; 0 g carbs 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you prefer to skip the caffeine, herbal tea is a great choice. This option combines the flavors of mint and lemon verbena to create a refreshing drink. You can even add a splash of lemonade for a touch of sweetness that enhances the lemon flavor.

5 Chai Tea

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 0 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium; 0 g carbs 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

With 40 milligrams of caffeine in the 12-ounce size, this flavorful tea gives you a morning boost for zero calories. The bold flavors of cardamom, clove, ginger, and cinnamon give this tea a distinctive flavor. Many choose to add milk to this tea, but skip the latte version, as it packs 240 calories and 42 grams of sugar.

6 Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 90 calories, 5 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium; 9 g carbs 9 g sugar), 1 g protein

With just a touch of sweetness, this drink contains only one pump of vanilla syrup and is topped with house-made vanilla sweet cream. This combination allows for a mellow taste while still providing 145 milligrams of caffeine.

7 Iced Shaken Espresso

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 80 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium; 13 g carbs 11 g sugar), 3 g protein

The tall size of this drink contains 2 shots of espresso, making it one of the higher caffeine drinks on this list at 150 milligrams. Bold espresso is shaken, chilled, and combined with classic syrup and 2% milk for a delicious drink. To cut calories and sugar a bit more, ask for two pumps of syrup instead of the original three.

8 Iced Caffè Latte

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 100 calories, 3.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium; 10 g carbs 9 g sugar), 6 g protein

This classic simply combines one shot of dark, rich espresso with milk to create a milk-forward beverage. And, with six grams of protein, this drink may count as a reasonable snack if you're looking for an afternoon pick-me-up.

9 Iced Passion Tango® Tea

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 0 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium; 0 g carbs 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you are looking for a refreshing drink on a hot day, look no further. With hints of hibiscus, lemongrass, and apple, this tea is hand shaken with ice to create a flavor-packed, zero-calorie drink. Add a splash of lemonade or pump of classic syrup for light sweetness and only a few extra calories.

10 Iced Starbucks Blonde Vanilla Bean Coconut Milk Latte

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 90 calories, 4 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 80 mg sodium; 14 g carbs 12 g sugar), 1 g protein

Made with coconut milk and real vanilla bean powder, this espresso drink is rich in flavor. While the coconut milk provides some sweetness, there are no additional sweeteners in this drink, making it a calorie-friendly option.

11 Cappuccino

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 100 calories, 4 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium; 10 g carbs 9 g sugar), 7 g protein

A classic cappuccino made with espresso and milk, and known for its thick layer of foam. When ordered as-is, this drink is made with 2% milk, but you could ask for nonfat to reduce calories and fat. Add a dash of cinnamon as a flavor enhancer without any sugar or calories to round out this classic.

12 Iced Black Tea Lemonade

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 35 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 5 mg sodium; 9 g carbs 8 g sugar), 0 g protein

Another option that just might be your new favorite summer drink, premium black tea is shaken in ice with lemonade for subtle sweetness that only contains 8 grams of sugar. To further dial back the sweetness, choose "light lemonade" and ask for your drink to be served in a grande cup with extra ice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

13 Skinny Dolce Cinnamon Latte

Per tall size (12 oz.) : 100 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium; 14 g carbs 13 g sugar), 9 g protein

Made with the espresso and nonfat milk that traditionally makes up a latte, this version also contains sugar-free cinnamon dolce flavored syrup for a warm, comforting flavor. Cinnamon dolce sprinkles on top make this drink appealing and delicious, and all packed into just 100 calories!