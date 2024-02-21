15 Best Low-Sodium Canned Soups, According to Dietitians
Finding canned or pre-made soup that both meets the criteria for a low-sodium soup and that tastes good is like finding a needle in a haystack. This is because many companies add a certain amount of salt to help prevent the growth of pathogens, and extend the soup's shelf life, and because, let's be real, it makes the soup taste better. As a result, the average serving of canned soup can contain around 600 to 700 milligrams of sodium, and that's usually only for 1 cup, which is just half a can! Even though it can be a challenge to find a healthy soup that's low in sodium, it's not impossible. To save you the headache, we put together a list of the best low-sodium canned soups, why you need them, and our criteria for selecting them.
Why should you buy low-sodium soup?
If you have ever eaten a salty dinner and woken up with bloated "sausage fingers," you already know the effects that eating too much sodium can immediately have on your body. Aside from unpleasant bloat, eating too much sodium over the long run puts you at risk for developing serious medical conditions, like high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Guidelines from the CDC recommend that Americans consume less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day as part of a healthy eating pattern. However, the majority of adults in the US eat more sodium than they should—an average of more than 3,400 milligrams each day—with more than 70% coming from processed food and restaurant meals.
How much sodium should be in low-sodium soup?
A food can be technically considered "low sodium" if it has less than 140 milligrams of sodium per serving according to the Food and Drug Administration. However, it can be hard to find a variety of canned soups that have less than this amount.
"If a client who is restricting sodium chooses a canned soup that contains less than 20% of the FDA's 2,300-milligram sodium limit, I am happy with that," says registered dietitian nutritionist Brittany Scanniello, RDN.
She encourages clients to stick to a maximum of 460 milligrams of sodium per serving while choosing varieties that include ingredients that support heart health like beans and vegetables. Almost all of our soups on this list have less than or around this amount, with only a few exceptions.
If you are managing your sodium intake and are looking for the best canned or pre-made soups, read on to find what our dietitians think are the healthiest options. Then, check out the 21 Best Low-Sodium Fast-Food Orders.
Amy's Organic Lentil Vegetable Light in Sodium Soup
For a vegetarian-friendly soup that is going to give you plenty of fiber and protein while keeping your sodium count on the lower side, try Amy's Organic Lentil Vegetable Soup.
"First, its low sodium content of 320 milligrams per cup (or 540 milligrams per can) is derived from sea salt, which is often considered a healthier alternative to processed table salt due to its mineral-rich composition," says Mary Sabat MS, RDN, LD.
Sabat explains that the benefits of this soup don't stop at just its lower sodium content, though. "This soup from Amy's Kitchen is made with all organic ingredients—including extra virgin olive oil—ensuring a higher quality and more nutrient-dense product compared to soups made with conventional, non-organic ingredients. Moreover, Amy's commitment to avoiding unnecessary additives or preservatives further enhances the soup's health profile, as it reduces the intake of potentially harmful chemicals and additives commonly found in processed foods."
Pacific Foods Organic Butternut Squash Soup
Because of its organic ingredients and sodium content of only 240 milligrams per serving, Sabat recommends trying Pacific Foods' Organic Butternut Squash Soup.
"The utilization of organic and expeller pressed canola oil enhances the health profile of this soup, ensuring that the fats used are of higher quality and free from harmful additives or processing methods," says Sabat. "Despite the presence of natural flavors, which can sometimes raise concerns, the absence of cans in its packaging eliminates the potential exposure to BHT, a common preservative found in canned foods that some prefer to avoid. Packaged in a carton, this soup maintains its freshness without compromising on health, making it a standout option for those prioritizing both low sodium and overall well-being in their dietary choices."
Health Valley Organic Chicken Noodle Soup Low Sodium
For a classic chicken noodle soup with less sodium, the Organic Chicken Noodle Soup Low Sodium from Health Valley is an ideal choice, according to Sabat.
Along with containing only 130 milligrams of sodium per serving, this soup is also rich in high-quality ingredients.
"Crafted from all organic vegetables and spices, it ensures a higher nutritional value compared to soups made with conventional ingredients. By using organic produce, the soup avoids exposure to harmful pesticides and chemicals often found in non-organic counterparts," says Sabat. "Its low sodium content aligns well with dietary recommendations for reducing sodium intake, which is crucial for maintaining heart health and managing blood pressure."
Dr. McDougall's Split Pea Soup
This one is a bit higher than the recommended amount of sodium for a "low-sodium" soup, but it's so rich in fiber, protein, and nutrient-rich ingredients that we had to include it!
"Dr. McDougall's Split Pea Soup stands out as a commendable healthy option for pre-made soup for several reasons," says Sabt. "This soup boasts organic ingredients, indicating a commitment to quality and potentially higher nutritional value compared to non-organic alternatives, and the use of sea salt, known for its slightly lower sodium content and additional trace minerals, further enhances the health profile of the soup compared to soups seasoned with processed salt."
Imagine Butternut Squash Soup
Enjoying a cozy bowl of butternut squash soup is a great way to get some fiber and antioxidants for very few calories and fat. For a bowl that is also low in sodium, try Imagine's Butternut Squash Soup, says Sabat.
"With a mere 460 milligrams of sodium per serving, this butternut squash soup provides a low-sodium alternative, ideal for individuals striving to manage their sodium intake and promote heart health," she says. "Furthermore, the soup boasts a 100% organic ingredient list, indicating a commitment to quality and potentially offering higher nutritional content compared to soups made with conventionally grown ingredients."
As far as the butternut squash itself, this vegetable is extremely nutrient-dense and "is rich in essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, contributing to overall well-being and offering a deliciously wholesome option for those seeking nourishment and flavor in their soup choices," adds Sabat.
Progresso Reduced Sodium Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup
Most soup lovers know of Progresso as one of the more popular brands, but they're also notorious for having some pretty sodium-laden options. Thankfully though, they also have a "reduced sodium" line with some better-for-your-heart soups.
Take their Reduced Sodium Roasted Chicken Noodle Soup, for example. With only 460 milligrams per serving, this can is better than the 600 milligrams of sodium you'd get in their original Chicken Noodle.
Campbell's Healthy Request New England Clam Chowder
Canned New England clam chowders are not often on the lower end of sodium content, but Campbell's Healthy Request line has its own delicious version that you can enjoy for only 460 milligrams of sodium. We do wish this soup was a bit higher in fiber and protein, but if you're focusing on sodium, this Campbell's soup is a good choice.
Campbell's Healthy Request Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup
Speaking of lower-sodium soups from Campbell's, their Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup is a delicious alternative for those needing to keep their sodium intake at bay. Its 410 milligrams may not seem that impressive at first, but when you compare it to the 890 milligrams you'd get with their original Chicken Noodle Soup, this option looks a whole lot better.
365 Organic Chicken Broth Low Sodium
Buying a pre-made chicken, beef, or vegetable broth can be an easy way to craft your own soup using your favorite vegetables, beans, grains, and meat. But oftentimes, even plain store-bought broths are loaded with sodium.
If you need a low-sodium chicken broth for your next homemade soup base, try Whole Foods' 365 Organic Chicken Broth Low Sodium. This broth has only 110 milligrams of sodium, 5 calories, and zero grams of fat.
Amy's Light in Sodium Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque
"My favorite is Amy's Light in Sodium Organic Chunky Tomato Bisque. The entire can has 470 milligrams of sodium. That's about 25% the amount of many canned soup brands. It serves as a canvas to add seafood, veggies, and whole grains to make a complete meal." says Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN, founder of NutritionStarringYOU.com and author of The Protein-Packed Breakfast Club.
Pacific Foods Organic Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Soup Light In Sodium
Pacific Foods soups are all organic, with as many ingredients being sourced as locally as possible. Their Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup Light in Sodium provides 340 milligrams of sodium per serving and is naturally packed with an antioxidant called lycopene. This antioxidant naturally occurs in tomatoes and has been found to support heart health.
Dr. McDougall's Garden Vegetable Lower Sodium Soup
Chock-full of heart-healthy vegetables, herbs, and spices, this ready-made soup comes in at under 300 milligrams of sodium per serving. Vegetables and heart health go hand-in-hand. Many studies have suggested that vegetable intake has great potential in preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases. Eating your veggies has never been so simple!
Amy's Low Sodium Split Pea Soup
While this soup has a little over 310 milligrams of sodium per cup (and 500 milligrams of sodium per can), it has other redeeming qualities that make it a dietitian favorite when it comes to heart health.
This soup "has 510 milligrams of sodium per can, which equals about a quarter of the sodium content of most canned soups. It is high in plant protein, has veggies for added vitamins, and only 200 calories per can, 7 grams of fiber, no added sugar, and it tastes great!" says Cristina Svec, RD, a registered dietitian based in California.
Imagine Foods Free Range Chicken Broth Low-Sodium
Chicken broth is a versatile staple found in many pantries. Pre-made broths tend to be loaded with sodium, so it is exciting to find a good-tasting broth that only provides 115 milligrams of sodium per serving. This broth is made from organic free-range chicken and a blend of organic vegetables, herbs, and spices with no added salt. A perfect solution for broth lovers everywhere.
Bar Harbor Clam Chowder Condensed
Eating more seafood to support heart health is a recommendation that experts can stand behind. Seafoods like clams provide nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B12, and selenium—nutrients that support heart health in various ways.
Bar Harbor Clam Chowder is loaded with real fresh clams, potatoes, and other simple ingredients. Following the research-based suggestion of eating more seafood to help prevent heart disease just got a whole lot easier!
This story has been updated since its original publish date to include additional entries and remove outdated information.
