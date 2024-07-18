12 Best Low-Sodium Frozen Meals, According to a Dietitian

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Frozen meals can come to the rescue when you need a fast and convenient meal option. While the nutritional content of frozen meals has improved significantly over the years, and there are tons of healthy options out there, many are still packed with too much sodium. Fortunately, you can still find low-sodium frozen meal options, allowing you to enjoy the convenience of a quick meal without compromising your health.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Americans consume too much sodium on average, with over 70% of their sodium intake coming from prepackaged and prepared foods such as frozen meals. Too much sodium in your diet can increase your risk of high blood pressure, which can lead to heart disease and stroke.

Choose a frozen meal with 600 milligrams of sodium or less to adhere to the CDC's 2,300 milligrams per day recommendation whenever possible. Keep reading to learn the 12 best low-sodium frozen meals that fit this criteria. Then, check out the 30 Worst Frozen Foods in America.

Amy's Kitchen Mexican Casserole Bowl, Light in Sodium

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 370

Fat : 16 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 13 g

Amy's Kitchen is a well-known organic frozen food brand that sources quality ingredients. The brand's Mexican Casserole Bowl, Light in Sodium contains only 370 milligrams of sodium, 50% less sodium than its original casserole bowl. Despite its low sodium content, it's still packed with flavor from chili peppers and spices and is a good source of fiber and protein.

Lean Cuisine Garlic Sesame Asian-Style Noodles with Beef

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 16 g

Who doesn't love a good stir-fry, especially when it's not leaving you bloated from all the salt and water retention? If you want a lower-sodium stir-fry option for busy days (or nights), Lean Cuisine Garlic Sesame Asian-Style Noodles with Beef is high on the ranks. The meal only contains 510 milligrams of sodium and is AHA Heart-Check Certified by the American Heart Association. This certification means it contains ingredients supporting heart health and undergoes a robust certification process to validate heart health claims. It's also protein-packed at 16 grams per meal, which can help keep you full with a smaller portion.

Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Creamy Spinach & Tomato Linguini

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 10 g

When you're in the mood for pasta but don't feel like cooking, Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Creamy Spinach & Tomato Linguini fits the bill for a sodium-conscious pasta dish. To keep the sodium content low, this dish is seasoned with black pepper, garlic, onions, and a splash of chardonnay. For a creamy dish, it's also surprisingly low in calories.

Sweet Earth Bulgogi Bowl

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 10 g

Sweet Earth is a vegan and vegetarian frozen foods brand that utilizes diverse ingredients to keep its meals interesting. Its Bulgogi Bowl only contains 460 milligrams of sodium and uses tofu as the base. If you've never tried tofu or don't know how to cook it, this meal is a great way to get a taste for this heart-healthy plant protein low in saturated fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lean Cuisine Apple Cranberry Chicken

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 14 g

This autumn-inspired Lean Cuisine meal also meets the mark for a lower-sodium frozen AHA Heart-Check Certified meal. Its Apple Cranberry Chicken contains 510 milligrams of sodium. It is packed with lean protein and heart-healthy fiber and is only 300 calories.

This dish contains 22 grams of total sugar, 17 grams of which is added sugar, so it should not be the top choice for anyone trying to manage blood sugar levels.

Saffron Road Chickpea Masala with Basmati Rice

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 470

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 9 g

If you're craving something spicy and earthy, Saffron Road's Chickpea Masala with Basmati Rice is another solid, low-sodium frozen meal option. This meal is made with ethically sourced ingredients and fiber-packed chickpeas and contains only 400 milligrams of sodium. This meal is perfect for those who enjoy vegan meals and watch their sodium intake.

Daily Harvest Lentil + Tomato Bolognese Harvest Bowl

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 240

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 15 g

Daily Harvest is a healthy meal delivery service stocked in hundreds of grocery stores nationwide, including Target, Costco, and Wegmans. Its Lentil + Tomato Bolognese Harvest Bowl only contains 460 milligrams of sodium, so you can enjoy this balanced, Italian-inspired meal without worrying about your health.

It's naturally seasoned with garlic, fresh herbs like organic basil and oregano, and red chili for a hint of spice. It's also rich in gut-friendly fiber, high in protein, and vegetarian-friendly.

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir-Fry

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 13 g

If you're seeking a stir-fry with a lighter flare, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir-Fry is a quality choice at only 560 milligrams of sodium per meal. It also has broccoli added and is made with brown rice, which packs additional health-promoting nutrients like vitamins and fiber. Since it is pretty low in calories, consider adding a side salad with protein like beans or nuts to round out the meal.

Saffron Road Chicken Enchiladas al Chipotle

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 350

Fat : 14 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 39 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 18 g

Another Saffron Road meal that meets the mark for low sodium is its Chicken Enchiladas al Chipotle, which contains 570 milligrams of sodium per meal. This meal is perfect if you love a little bit of spice and flavor but want a heart-healthy meal. And with so much heat and flavor, you won't even miss the salt.

Evol Hawaiian Style Grilled Chicken

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 580 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 13 g

If you want a nutritious meal that tastes like a tropical vacation, Evol Hawaiian Style Grilled Chicken is the perfect choice. Seasoned with pineapple, bell peppers, tamari, and a hint of sweetness, this meal is one to add to your low-sodium meal roundup.

While this meal is good for the sodium-conscious consumer, it does contain 21 grams of total sugar, 14 grams of which are added sugar. Because of this, those with diabetes or who need to watch their sugar intake should probably steer clear.

Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Grilled Chicken Pesto With Vegetables

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 590 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 20 g

Healthy Choice's Cafe Steamers are super convenient, and this option works for a low-sodium diet. Enriched with natural flavorings like chardonnay, this Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Grilled Chicken Pesto with Vegetables only contains 590 milligrams of sodium, just below the 600 milligrams per meal limit.

It also contains 20 grams of satisfying protein and is a good source of fiber—a dynamic duo for enhancing fullness.

Healthy Choice Cuban-Style Pork Power Bowls

Nutrition (per meal) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 20 g

A good power bowl can get you through the afternoon slump, but they can be time-consuming to make on your own. Healthy Choice Cuban-Style Pork Power Bowls are already assembled and don't blow your daily sodium budget. Instead of loading the meal with salt, this meal imparts natural flavors such as green chili pepper puree, cilantro, and garlic for a flavor-packed dish.

It is also rich in fiber and protein, making for a balanced and complete meal.