6 Healthiest Frozen Pizza Rolls—and 3 To Avoid

Invented in the late 1960s, pizza rolls soon took the world by storm, gaining popularity as the microwave became ubiquitous in the American household in the 1970s and 1980s. These little pockets of flavor combine all the deliciousness of pizza without the hassle—or the potential cheesy mess—of traditional slices. Ready within minutes, they are easy meals for adults and kids alike.

At the dawn of their invention—putting pizza toppings in a dough casing—pizza rolls gained a bad health rap due to their high sodium and saturated fat levels. After all, pizza rolls are, well, pizza! These days, however, better-for-you brands have upped the ante, moving away from artificial ingredients and high sodium levels to create wholesome pizza rolls that are tasty and nourishing.

Classic pizza roll companies such as Totino's and Hot Pockets have the unwavering popularity of time on their side. But which brands have your best interests in mind? Many brands, especially the more mainstream ones, claim their products are healthier and have fewer calories or fats. However, the nutritional label isn't the whole picture. Some brands use these claims to mask a smorgasbord of confusing ingredients and additives. Therefore, we sought out three main criteria when choosing the healthiest frozen pizza rolls on grocery store shelves so that you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the fruits of your grocery haul.

How we chose the healthiest frozen pizza rolls

Low Sodium. Pizza, and thereby pizza rolls, are not known to be low in sodium. Like many highly processed foods, brands love to sneak in excess sodium to enhance flavor and get consumers hooked on their products. Therefore, the better-for-you brands that we chose contain less than 500 milligrams of sodium per serving, with only one brand over this limit due to the inclusion of uncured meat (which naturally contains more sodium, as noted later on). Remember, the American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, as excess sodium intake can lead to serious health risks, such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure (hypertension), and even adverse effects on the kidneys and other essential organs.

Simple, Wholesome Ingredients. We don't want to fearmonger: There's not necessarily anything "wrong" with complicated or hard-to-pronounce ingredients. The scientific and nutritional communities continue to debate whether artificial ingredients adversely affect human health. Like everything else we consume, it depends on the specific ingredient and how much of it you consume. We made sure our healthiest pizza rolls contained only simple, wholesome ingredients that wouldn't leave you guessing. Artificial ingredients don't need to have a place on pizza (or pizza rolls).

Relatively Low in Saturated Fat. Saturated fat is a given when it comes to pizza, as saturated fat is fat that solidifies at room temperature (aka, cheese). However, it's important to remember that consuming too much saturated fat can lead to health issues that include cardiovascular disease and even obesity. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 13 grams of saturated fat per day, and if you're consuming lots of dairy products, those numbers can add up quickly. If you stick to the recommended servings of our healthier pizza rolls, you'll only consume about 5 grams or less of saturated fat, so you'll stay in the clear as long as you balance your meal with nutrient-dense foods such as lean meats, fruits, veggies, whole grains, and legumes.

Healthiest Frozen Pizza Rolls

Best: Amy's Kitchen: Cheese Pizza Snacks

Nutrition (per 6 pieces) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 9 g

Amy's GMO-free Cheese Pizza Snacks boast easy-to-read ingredients that are wholesome and familiar to most consumers. While the debate on the healthfulness of long, hard-to-pronounce ingredients continues, companies like Amy's prove you can make tasty products without them. These pizza rolls are made with organic unbleached wheat flour and contain the highest protein level of all pizza rolls at 9 grams of protein. Additionally, one serving (about six pieces) provides a whopping 20% of your daily calcium needs, an essential mineral that aids in bone density and overall bone health.

Best: Annie's: Pepperoni Poppers

Nutrition (per 6 pieces) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Annie's doesn't just make delicious macaroni and cheese—they're also in the healthy pizza roll game. With only 200 calories per serving (about six rolls), 7 grams of fiber, and less than 1 gram of added sugar, Annie's Pepperoni Poppers are bursting with flavor without unwanted artificial ingredients. These pizza poppers contain no artificial flavors or synthetic colors and use California-grown tomatoes for heightened flavor and a touch of home. These are the only non-gluten-free pizza rolls on our "healthy" list, but there's no reason to shy away from gluten unless you have an allergy or sensitivity.

Best: Brazi Bites: Pepperoni Pizza Snacks

Nutrition (per 3 pieces) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 620 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

Brazi Bites Pepperoni Pizza Snacks are a delicious gluten-free option, perfect for those with gluten intolerance or sensitivities. Additionally, these pizza snacks feature no artificial ingredients (how many pizza rolls can say that?) and contain wholesome ingredients, including uncured pepperoni, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses, and tomato. We know some consumers are on the lookout for uncured meats due to debate over the effects of sodium nitrate. The nitrites found in Brazi Bites' uncured meats are naturally derived from the sea salt and celery juice powder used to preserve the pepperoni. However, the sodium levels are a bit higher in these pizza bites due to the uncured meat, so weigh your options wisely.

Best: Snow Days: Grain-Free Veggie White

Nutrition (per 5 pieces) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g

With 7 grams of protein and 10% of your daily calcium needs, Snow Days Grain-Free Veggie White Pizza Bites are bursting with flavor and nutrition. These pizza bites feature grass-fed mozzarella and ricotta cheeses as well as a medley of veggies, including spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and roasted onions. Snow Days is also dedicated to using only quality ingredients, and the brand has a long list of "no's" including, but not limited to, no grains (and no gluten), no preservatives, no GMOs, and no artificial ingredients.

Best: Caulipower: Four Cheese Pizza Bites

Nutrition (per 6 pieces) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 510 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 6 g

For those with food sensitivities, Caulipower Four Cheese Pizza Bites (as well as many of its other flavors) are a delicious vegetarian option that is not only wheat-free but also peanut- and tree nut-free while boasting no preservatives. Of course, being allergy-friendly doesn't always constitute health. Still, these sneaky pizza bites are made with a cauliflower crust that has been baked—never fried—and provides 10% of your daily calcium needs, 6% of your daily iron needs, and only 1 gram of added sugar! Caulipower products are a great way to sneak in some veggies when feeding picky eaters.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best: Feel Good Foods: Three Cheese Pizza Snacks

Nutrition (per 5 pieces) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 7 g

Feel Good Foods was founded after owner Vanessa Phillips learned she had celiac disease and could no longer eat gluten—this after having worked in her family's restaurants for years. Although devastated, she founded Feel Good Foods, which brings the delights of foods like pizza bites and potstickers to those who are unable to eat gluten. Feel Good Foods Three Cheese Pizza Snacks contain no added sugar, 7 grams of protein, and follow the brand's long list of "core values" which include antibiotic-free proteins, soy-free when possible, cage-free eggs, and no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

Unhealthiest Frozen Pizza Rolls

Worst: Totino's: Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Rolls

Nutrition (per 6 pieces) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Although the nutritional content of Totino's Pepperoni and Bacon Pizza Rolls is comparable to our "healthier" options, we are not thrilled with its ingredients. This ingredient list contains artificial ingredients with conflicting health outcomes (like the added "smoke flavor"), which have no place in the humble pizza roll. These artificial ingredients include "imitation mozzarella cheese" (what's wrong with the real stuff?!), caramel color, and "natural flavor," which we can't pinpoint to a particular source. If you're looking for a healthy pizza roll, avoid these when you can reach for more wholesome options on grocery store shelves.

Worst: Bagel Bites: Cheese, Sausage, and Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels

Nutrition (per 4 pieces) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 7 g

Yes, we know these are not technically a pizza roll. However, they are served in a similar fashion, and we thought they needed to be mentioned due to their popularity. Although these Ore-Ida Cheese, Sausage, and Pepperoni Mini Pizza Bagels, made by Kraft-Heinz, contain less than 200 calories per serving—and less fat than other brands—the convoluted ingredients list is far from straightforward. The iffy ingredients include vague terms like "flavoring" and "natural flavor" as well as "mechanically separated chicken." We don't want to gross you out too much, but this refers to a pink, paste-like substance that is, at its core, chicken meat forced through a sieve to separate the meat from the bone.

Worst: Hot Pockets: Philly Steak and Cheese

Nutrition (per serving) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 9 g

Hot Pockets is one of the original pizza rolls, offering up sandwich-sized pizza meals for those looking for a quick and easy dinner. Although no one ever considered Hot Pockets a "health food," taking a quick look at the nutritionals may steer you toward finding healthier options on the market. For example, Hot Pockets' Philly Steak and Cheese contains a sky-high 700 milligrams of sodium per hot pocket. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, with an ultimate goal of 1,500 milligrams. Therefore, one hot pocket contains almost 50% of your daily sodium needs. We recommend giving Hot Pockets a wide berth.