Popular Italian Chain Is Now Serving Dishes From a Michelin-Starred Chef

Though known for its fan-favorite lasagna and spaghetti and meatballs, a chain restaurant like Maggiano's Little Italy is probably the last place you'd expect to find meals created under the leadership of a Michelin-starred chef. However, that's exactly how its latest collection of new dishes came to be.

The Italian restaurant chain just appointed Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Amoroso as its first-ever vice president of innovation and growth. Using his "seasoned expertise and visionary leadership," Maggiano's is rolling out eight new Italian-American menu items, including appetizers, entrees, and a dessert:

The Best & Worst Menu Items at Maggiano's, According to a Dietitian

Antipasto Board (1,090 calories)—a selection of artisanal meats, cheeses, and house-made accompaniments that can feed large groups.

Truffle & Honey Whipped Ricotta (710 calories)—a blend of ricotta, truffle, and honey served with toasted bread.

Mozzarella alla Caprese (660 calories)—fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze. Customers can add sliced San Daniele prosciutto for an upcharge.

Chef's Signature Caesar (370 calories per side order)—in-house chopped romaine hearts, house-made Caesar dressing, and croutons topped with parmesan cheese, which is grated tableside.

"Riserva" Veal Parmesan (1,560 calories)—a 14-ounce bone-in veal chop that's breaded and topped with fresh marinara sauce and melted mozzarella, which is cut tableside. Maggiano's sources the free-range veal chops from a farm known for its commitment to animal welfare and sustainability.

Rigatoni alla Vodka (1,330 calories)—creamy tomato-based vodka sauce tossed with fresh rigatoni pasta.

Chicken Saltimbocca (1,200 calories)—chicken breast cutlets wrapped in prosciutto and sage, served in a zesty lemon butter sauce with a side of Spaghetti Aglio e Olio.

Fettuccine Bolognese—an Italian sausage, beef, onion, carrot, and tomato ragu finished with white wine and served with fettuccine. This dish is available exclusively on Tuesdays.

Dessert Trio Platter (1,270 calories)—a combination of Maggiano's cheesecake, tiramisu, and Vera's Lemon Cookies.

Michelin stars are only awarded to restaurants that serve the most outstanding food and meet key Michelin Guide criteria on ingredient quality, flavor harmony, technique mastery, the chef's personality, and consistency. Amoroso managed to earn not just one, but two Michelin stars while working as the executive chef at the Bellagio in Las Vegas during the 2000s. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

He has held a variety of other notable roles since then, including stints as the vice president of food and beverage development for MGM Resorts International and vice president of food and beverage for Aria Resort & Casino. Maggiano's said it will use Amoroso's talent and expertise to create food that uses modern cooking techniques while incorporating traditional Italian flavors.

9 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Vodka Sauce Pasta Dishes

"At Maggiano's, we're committed to elevating the experience while still paying homage to Italian-American dining," Maggiano's President Dominique Bertolone said in a statement. "Welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Amoroso as our vice president of innovation and growth, along with our exciting new menu additions, represents a pivotal moment in our journey.

He continued: "Chef Amoroso's Michelin distinction is more than just an accolade—it embodies his extraordinary creativity, meticulous precision, and unwavering passion for culinary excellence. With his leadership, we're poised to push the boundaries of flavor and innovation, delivering a dining experience unlike any other that will delight and inspire our guests."

Amoroso's appointment comes just two months after Maggiano's introduced an updated cocktail menu featuring a Smoked Old Fashioned, Pomegranate Martini, Rosa Spritz, and Grand Margarita. Last month, Maggiano's also added six new wine options chosen by Master Sommelier Jason Smith—one of only 273 people in the world to hold that title.

Nutrition information has been included when available.