McDonald's Beloved Bagel Sandwiches Are Returning to More Stores Nationwide

The popular sandwiches disappeared in 2020, but reports have been popping up that they're coming back.
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on March 27, 2024 | 11:01 AM
McDonald's decision to discontinue its beloved bagel breakfast sandwiches in 2020 sparked a major uproar from fans, who've relentlessly begged and even petitioned the chain to bring them back in the years since. And in great news for those persistent devotees, their pleas are finally being answered.

In the past few days, customers and local media outlets across the country have reported that bagel sandwiches are officially back on the menu at scores of McDonald's locations. The markets where they've been spotted so far include New Orleans, southern California, central Pennsylvania, St. Louis, and Nashville. A quick search this morning showed that the bagels are also available at McDonald's stores near me in central New Jersey.

Many of the participating McDonald's locations are offering the bagels in three varieties: bacon, egg, and cheese (590 calories); sausage, egg, and cheese (710 calories); and steak, egg, and cheese (680 calories). They all feature a toasted, buttered bagel with a folded egg, American cheese, and their respective breakfast meats. The steak bagel sandwich has the extra addition of grilled onions.

McDonalds bagel sandwiches and coffee on a table
TY Lim / Shutterstock

McDonald's has previously brought the bagels back on a limited basis since their discontinuation in 2020. In November 2022, for example, the chain quietly reintroduced the breakfast sandwiches for a limited time in select markets such as Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C. However, local media reports indicate that this time, the bagels are more widely available across the United States—and fans are absolutely ecstatic.

"McDonald's bagels are back… the world is healing," one customer posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"Taking my official victory lap in my 4-year war against McDonald's. Bagels are BACK," wrote another.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to our queries for more information on where the bagels have returned in the United States and how long they'll be available. In the meantime, customers interested in snagging one of the sandwiches should check directly with their local McDonald's stores to confirm availability.

Both the bacon and sausage bagel sandwiches are selling for $4.69 at one of my local Mickey D's restaurants in central New Jersey, while the steak bagel is a little pricier at $5.39. Prices may vary at other McDonald's locations.

The bagel sandwiches aren't the only fan-favorite McDonald's items making their grand return at the chain right now. The popular Spicy Chicken McNuggets (490 calories per 10-piece order) just began popping back up on menus on March 25, McDonald's confirmed to Eat This, Not That! The nuggets will be available for a limited time in select markets including San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York City.

McDonald's also announced on March 26 that it plans to start selling fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide by the end of 2026.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
