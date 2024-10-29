McDonald's Big Arch Burger May Be Available in the U.S. Soon—Here's What We Know

Nearly a year has passed since McDonald's first announced plans to introduce a larger, more satiating burger at restaurants across the world in response to customer demand. And in 2025, American customers may finally get the opportunity to sample that long-awaited sandwich.

This 1,030-calorie burger, officially named the "Big Arch," features two quarter-pound beef patties, a whopping three slices of cheese, crispy onions, pickles, lettuce, and a new tangy Big Arch sauce. When initially announcing it in December 2023, McDonald's said the burger was developed to meet customer demand for larger, more filling, tasty burgers that won't break the bank.

McDonald's finally began rolling out the burger in several countries this summer, including Canada, Portugal, and Germany. Those tests have been so successful that McDonald's is now expediting its Big Arch plans and will bring the burger to more parts of the world next year.

"We're encouraged by the results showing the Big Arch has universal appeal with sizable opportunity across markets," McDonald's CFO Ian Borden said during an Oct. 29 earnings call. "And thanks to the success of the pilot, we're accelerating plans and we'll work with franchisees and partners to deploy the Big Arch faster to more international markets in 2025."

McDonald's executives did not reveal which of its global markets will receive the Big Arch next year. When Eat This, Not That! asked the company if the United States is among the markets where the Big Arch is headed in 2025, a Golden Arches representative declined to share any additional information.

However, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski has previously said that America is one of the markets where they see an opportunity to introduce a bigger burger. So, fans should keep their fingers crossed for a potential Big Arch launch in the States either next year or further in the future—and stay tuned for updates in the meantime.

Though American McDonald's fans are still awaiting their chance to try the Big Arch, customers in the States were recently treated to another exciting menu launch. Following limited-time appearances in some of McDonald's global markets, the chain finally brought its rare Chicken Big Mac (700 calories) to the United States for a limited time starting on Oct. 10. It features nearly all the same elements as a traditional Big Mac (590 calories)—special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions—but swaps the classic beef patties for tempura-battered chicken patties.