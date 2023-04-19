McDonald's Just Announced Plans to Release Its Most Iconic Sauce in Dip Cups

Any longtime Big Mac fans surely know the famous jingle that promises "two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, and a sesame seed bun." That "special sauce" has garnered almost as much love and acclaim as the sandwich itself, and McDonald's is finally giving it the recognition it deserves by turning it into a stand-alone menu item.

Starting on April 27, McDonald's is launching Big Mac sauce dip cups at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time and while supplies last. During this limited launch, customers can get Big Mac sauce cups at no extra charge with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets.

If you're the type of Big Mac sauce fan that believes it should go on everything, there's even more good news. McDonald's is selling the dip cups a la carte as well so customers can pair the beloved condiment with other menu items.

"From dipping your fries and Hash Browns to making your favorite sandwiches extra saucy, the possibilities are endless," McDonald's said in the announcement.

The often copied, never duplicated sauce is creamy, tangy, and sweet. Many have described it as being similar to a Thousand Island dressing.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The limited edition dip cups will only be available to order through the McDonald's app. In a retro twist, the small sauces will feature blue and silver packaging inspired by throwback Big Mac wrappers.

McDonald's restaurants in Canada launched their own Big Mac sauce dip cups for a limited time in February this year, but with different packaging. One of the only other recent instances where McDonald's has offered Big Mac sauce sans the Big Mac was when it gave away 10,000 bottles of the condiment in 2017.

While these dip cups will only be available for a limited time, fans of the sauce can look forward to getting extra helpings of the special sauce on their Big Macs in the future. McDonald's is making some major upgrades to its signature burgers at restaurants nationwide by 2024, including adding even more Big Mac sauce to Big Macs. Other changes include using softer toasted buns, ensuring cheese is perfectly melted, and cooking onions directly on burger patties for a "juicier, caramelized flavor."

As customers await their upgraded burgers and Big Mac sauce dip cups, they can sample several other limited edition items that recently hit the McDonald's menu, including the new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry and returning Spicy Chicken McNuggets. The chain is also reportedly testing cold brew coffee drinks at hundreds of restaurants in Southern California.