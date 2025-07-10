McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan Favorite Today

Some fast food menu items are so beloved that fans spend years campaigning for their return, signing online petitions, writing to executives, and even creating websites devoted to returning them. One of the best examples? The McDonald’s Snack Wrap. The once-popular chicken and tortilla wrap disappeared from the Mickey D’s menu in 2016, leaving many fans frustrated. After a lengthy bring-back-the-Snack-Wrap campaign, the company teased its return toward the end of 2024, later confirming it was heading back to the menu this summer. Well, Snack Wrap fans, the day has finally arrived: Snack Wraps are back in stores today.

Snack Wraps Are Back Today For Good

You can now order up a Snack Wrap at participating McDonald’s. And guess what? It’s not a limited-time offering. Which means you don’t have to worry about it disappearing again anytime soon.

Here Is What Comes on Them

The new Snack Wrap, features two of McDonald’s new McCrispy Strips, which debuted late this spring, “a juicy chicken strip made with all white meat,” is topped with crisp shredded lettuce and shredded cheese and wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

The Unhealthiest Fast-Food Burgers in America

There is a Spicy Snack Wrap

Fans can get them in two delicious flavors, starting with the Spicy Snack Wrap. McDonald’s says the spicy version is “bold, zesty and unapologetically fiery” and “brings the heat with a habanero kick that fans know and love from the Spicy McCrispy sandwich.”

And a Ranch Snack Wrap

There is also a Ranch Snack Wrap. The ranchified version is “smooth, rich and irresistibly savory,” and “delivers a satisfying burst of cool ranch goodness, with hints of garlic and onion.”

They Are Available a La Carte or As a Combo Meal

How can you get them? You can order Snack Wraps a la carte or as a combo meal, which includes two Snack Wraps, medium fries, and a drink of choice.

Learn More on the Snack Wrap Files

McDonald’s has been keeping fans in the loop via the snackwrapfiles.com, a website devoted to it. It features iconic social posts, BTS content, and even has clips of CEO Joe Erlinger reading Snack Wrap fan mail. Once the Snack Wrap drops, there will also be promo codes to save money on the Snack Wrap.

McDonald’s Confirmed the Release Date on Social Media

McDonald’s dropped the release date five weeks ago on social media. “got emotional typing this. snack wrap is back 07.10.25,” the fast food giant captioned a post.

Make better eating choices every day by signing up for our newsletter, and be sure to follow us on MSN!