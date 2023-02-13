Here's What Cardi B & Offset's McDonald's Order Actually Looks Like

McDonald's continues to entice us with its star-studded collaborations, and the latest one is designed to make Mickey D's your #1 Valentine's Day destination.

The chain unveiled its new celeb meal during Super Bowl Sunday, and it features power couple Cardi B and Offset and their official date-night order. The Cardi B & Offset Meal includes each of the rapper's favorite burger, plus a couple of additions that are meant to be shared.

Cardi B's order includes a classic McDonald's cheeseburger with barbecue sauce and a large Coke, while Offset's order features a Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. And for sharing, customers who order this meal will also receive a large order of McDonald's fries and an apple pie.

The meal will be available at participating locations across the country starting on Feb. 14. The order will come in packaging "inspired by the season of love" featuring a "throwback Valentine's Day card," the release said.

"Let me tell you, McDonald's is date night done right," Offset said in a statement. "It doesn't have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that's it."

McDonald's earlier meal collaborations with celebrities have attracted significant attention and sales. Travis Scott's meal–featuring a Quarter Pounder with bacon, cheese, lettuce, medium fries, barbecue sauce and a Sprite– was so popular when it launched in 2020, that the chain ran short on burgers nationwide.

When McDonald's teamed up with popular k-pop group BTS in 2021, the resulting meal was so coveted that the promotion was extended and fast-food wrappers from the offering appeared for sale online for inflated prices. The chain has also collaborated with rappers Saweetie and J. Balvin.

The McDonald's release did not offer a suggested price for the Cardi B & Offset Meal or specify how long it would remain on menus.

For now, Cardi B and Offset are encouraging fans to look to the famous Golden Arches for their next date night.

"Whether it's going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I'm always asking Offset to take me to McDonald's," Cardi B said. "And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it—especially with that BBQ sauce."