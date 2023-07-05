McDonald's Just Added a New Spicy Breakfast Sandwich To the Menu

One of the hottest months of summer has finally arrived and McDonald's is dialing up the heat on its menu to match. Less than a week before the burger giant is set to debut a spicy new take on the Quarter Pounder with Cheese on July 10, McDonald's customers have started to notice a new Cheesy Jalapeño Sausage Egg McMuffin in select markets across the United States.

This new addition to the chain's breakfast menu features a hot sausage patty, jalapeños, a slice of American cheese, cheese sauce, and a cracked egg on a toasted English muffin, per Chew Boom and Youtuber Rhody Foody, who has already managed to get his hands on the sandwich. An apparent internal McDonald's memo posted on a Reddit page for McDonald's employees also states that customers will be able to add the cheese sauce and jalapeños to other breakfast sandwiches, though McDonald's hasn't publicly confirmed these details.

Chew Boom reported that customers have spotted the McMuffin at certain restaurants in Louisiana and Texas. Additionally, in a Reddit thread about the spicy new McMuffin option this week, another customer commented that they were able to get one in southern California. It was not immediately clear if the new breakfast item is currently available anywhere else and McDonald's did not immediately answer our queries for more details on where the sandwich is available and how long it will be sold.

While the rollout of this breakfast sandwich seems to be limited, at least one positive review has already emerged. In a video posted yesterday, Youtuber Rhody Foody praised the combination of the cheese sauce and sausage, the "spiciness of the jalapeños," and the "pillowy" English muffin.

Spice lovers can also look forward to the fast-approaching launch of the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese. McDonald's describes it as a "spicier, cheesier take" on the classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese thanks to the creamy cheddar cheese sauce and pickled jalapeño slices. It will only be available for a limited time once it hits menus nationwide on July 10, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long before trying it.