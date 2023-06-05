McDonald's Is Rumored To Be Releasing a New Quarter Pounder

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese is one of McDonald's signature burgers, made up of a quarter pound of fresh beef, two slices of American cheese, slivered onions, pickles, mustard, and ketchup. McDonald's menu also allows customers to customize the item, like ordering the burger with two patties, adding bacon, or opting for the Deluxe with shredded lettuce, three tomato slices, and mayo.

The fast-food giant has also offered the iconic burger in a few different variations as limited-time offerings. The most recent was the Smoky BLT, which had a new sauce, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Recently, online chatter on social media and Reddit strongly suggests that the newest twist on a Quater Pounder with Cheese is on the way with a cheesy, spicy upgrade.

The Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese is rumored to be heading to McDonald's menus nationwide sometime in the next few weeks, possibly around June 20. A recent Reddit post leak shows many of the unique ingredients arriving at one restaurant.

RELATED: I Tried McDonald's Entire Burger Menu—and These Were the Standouts

The new Quater Pounder variation will supposedly be available with one or two 100% beef quarter pound patties, two slices of American cheese, three half-strips of applewood-smoked bacon, pickled jalapeños, and a brand new cheese sauce spread on the classic sesame seed bun. According to a training document posted in a Reddit thread discussing this launch, both the cheese sauce and the pickled jalapeños will also be available on the menu separately for customers to add to any other sandwiches.

Even though the burger is not set to launch for a couple more weeks, a few of major McDonald's fans reported finding the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC at select locations in Texas, according to Chewboom.

Of course, many fans are eager to get their hands on this meaty, cheesy concoction. "Finally, a burger that will make my taste buds cry… tears of joy!" one Redditor wrote, and "Woah sweet. Can't wait to try this," another replied.

Though not all fans were as excited by the additions. "It's another sandwich that will sell well for a few days and then after that no one ever orders them. Then the sauces just sit in the cooler for months. 🤣," said one Redditor, who claimed to be a McDonald's employee.

Word is there's a new limited-time shake on the way too. According to the rumor mill, McDonald's will celebrate Grimace's 51st birthday anniversary with a fun new milkshake and meal deal. The "Grimace Shake" is forecasted to be a purple-swirled, berry-flavored milkshake topped with whipped cream. Customers will potentially be able to enjoy this exciting new dessert on its own or as part of a Grimace-themed meal which could include the choice of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Big Mac and medium fries. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald's did not immediately respond to our requests to confirm these rumored new menu items or provide any further details on the products discussed.