It's Official! McDonald's New Spicy Quarter Pounder Is Coming Out In July

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese (QPC) is one of the most iconic staples on the McDonald's menu, but that doesn't mean the fast-food giant is afraid to experiment with the popular burger. McDonald's fans have seen several unique, limited-time Quarter Pounder flavor extensions hit menus over the years, including the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese that launched in November 2022 and the Chipotle BBQ Quarter Pounder that debuted exclusively in Canada last month. Now, we can mark our calendars with the launch date for another special, spicy version of the famous burger set to hit menus in just a couple of weeks: the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The new QPC, which will debut on July 10, features McDonald's signature Quarter Pounder beef patty, two slices of American cheese, thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, pickled jalapeño slices, and a creamy cheddar cheese sauce on a toasted sesame seed bun. Customers will also be able to order a Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Double QPC with an extra beef patty.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: I Tried All of McDonald's Breakfast Sandwiches & the Winner Surprised Me

McDonald's promises that these new burgers will be made to order so they'll be "hot and juicy every time." The cheesy, spicy menu items will only be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, so interested customers shouldn't wait too long after the launch next month to head on over to their local restaurant.

Though McDonald's only confirmed this week that the new QPC was coming to the United States, rumors about the upcoming launch have been circulating on social media since the start of the month.

When one self-identified McDonald's took to Reddit earlier this month to ask why their store received shipments of sliced jalapeños and the cheese sauce, other employees responded to share the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC news. Though unverified by McDonald's at that time, customers were immediately excited by the idea of sampling the new burger.

"Woah sweet. Can't wait to try this," one fan commented. "Omg that sounds so good!" another said.

When the Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon QPC does arrive at restaurants, it will be the latest in a string of new menu items McDonald's has debuted in 2023. Earlier this week, McDonald's launched a new Grimace Birthday Meal in honor of the beloved purple mascot. The meal features a berry-flavored purple shake, fries, and a choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. The chain also added a new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry and a new classic lemonade to the menu in March.