McDonald's Locations Experiencing Mass Espresso Machine Outages

McDonald's customers are familiar with the chain's ice cream machines being consistently broken. But this week, the appliance wreaking havoc isn't the one that's churning out McFlurries.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Melitta, the manufacturer of espresso machines used at many McDonald's restaurants, is investigating a faulty component discovered in two of its machines. The defect could cause steam to forcefully escape and break the equipment, as well as potentially cause injury. As a result, the company advised McDonald's restaurants to immediately stop using the CT8 espresso machines for up to three weeks while it deals with the issue.

I Tried Every McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich & One Hit the Sweet Spot

"Our intent is to determine the root cause and provide a remediation plan and remedies," a Melitta spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal.

The decommissioned espresso machines have caused select McDonald's locations to temporarily remove espresso-based drinks, including lattes, mochas, and cappuccinos, from their menus. However, hot and iced brewed coffees are unaffected and are still available for purchase.

While McDonald's hasn't shared which locations have been impacted by the espresso machine outage, The Wall Street Journal reported that espresso-based drinks weren't available at some Chicago restaurants on Nov. 19. Additionally, Nation's Restaurant News reported that the Louisville, Ky., market is affected by the issue, while CNN found that espresso-based drinks were unavailable in multiple other cities, including Atlanta, Dallas, Pittsburgh, New York, and Tampa, Florida.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried Every Breakfast Item at McDonald's & the Best Was Perfectly Sweet and Savory

McDonald's sells nearly eight million cups of coffee per day and has previously shared plans to further strengthen its coffee business.

The chain's coffee menu currently has 21 options, including the new Dulce de Leche Frappé (540 calories per small), which launched at the end of October. The blended beverage, which does not contain espresso, features a caramel frappé base, a "hint" of coffee, and dulce de leche syrup. It's also topped with whipped cream and crunchy caramel pieces. This new drink will only be available for a limited time while supplies last.

The news about McDonald's decommissioning its espresso machines follows the chain kicking off its "GM Spread Joy" holiday cup campaign, which it launched in partnership with the entertainment company Doodles. Through this collaboration, McDonald's customers who order McCafé coffee, which is being sold in limited-edition holiday cups, can score exclusive digital collectibles.