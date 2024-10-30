McDonald's Launches a Rich New Coffee Drink For Fall

McDonald's is pulling out all the stops to keep things fresh and exciting for its customers this fall. Just a couple of weeks after launching its long-awaited Chicken Big Mac in the United States, the burger giant is giving its fans a new sweet, caffeinated treat to sip on.

Starting today, Oct. 30, McDonald's restaurants nationwide are serving up a new Dulce de Leche Frappé (630 calories per medium drink). The beverage is made with the chain's signature Caramel Frappé base, a hint of coffee, and a rich dulce de leche-flavored syrup. In true McDonald's fashion, the drink is also topped with a crown of fluffy whipped cream and crunchy caramel pieces.

McDonald's already offers its McCafé Frappé—a cool, sweet, blended drink—in mocha and caramel flavors. This marks the first time McDonald's has offered a Frappé with dulce de leche flavors in the United States, though the chain did launch a Dulce de Leche Caramel Shake for a limited time in 2013. Dulce de leche is a creamy, caramelized milk candy that's extremely popular in Latin America.

Though McDonald's just officially announced the Dulce de Leche Frappé, customers have been spotting it in restaurants for days. One TikToker, @lifeasvivian, reviewed it in a video earlier this week and declared it a "10 out of 10."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Interested customers shouldn't wait too long before heading on over to their local McDonald's to pick up a Dulce de Leche Frappé, as it will only be available for a limited time while supplies last.

In the meantime, McDonald's customers should keep an eye out for all of the other exciting recent arrivals at the chain. The Chicken Big Mac (700 calories) is still available right now, but like the Dulce de Leche Frappé, it will only stick around for a limited time and while supplies last. The rare chicken sandwich replaces the classic beef patties with tempura-battered chicken patties, but otherwise features all the same elements as a traditional Big Mac (590 calories): special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame seed bun.

McDonald's seasonal Pumpkin and Crème Pie (280 calories) is also still available in participating stores after returning in August to select regions, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Dallas, and Nashville, Tenn. The pie features dual layers of pumpkin and vanilla creme filling inside a pastry crust.