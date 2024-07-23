McDonald's Is Extending Its Popular $5 Deal After Major Demand

Value lovers, rejoice! A new limited-time McDonald's meal deal that has already become a huge hit with customers is sticking around for much longer than originally planned, according to a new report.

McDonald's officially debuted its new $5 Meal Deal on June 24, joining a lengthy list of restaurant chains that have rolled out affordable promotions amid rampant consumer outcry over rising fast-food prices. The low-priced meal bundle comes with a 4-piece order of Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), a drink, and the customer's choice of either a McChicken (400 calories) sandwich or a McDouble (400 calories).

McDonald's $5 Meal Is Even Cheaper With This Easy Trick

"We heard our fans loud and clear – they're looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that's exactly what they'll get," Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, said in a statement included in the launch announcement.

An anonymous source told CNBC in May that McDonald's only planned to offer the $5 Meal Deal for about a month, a shorter period of availability compared to other new fast-food meal deals. But Bloomberg News, citing an internal McDonald's memo, reported on July 22 that 93% of McDonald's locations have voted in favor of extending the deal's period of availability. Some will keep it on the menu through August, though the timetables could vary. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In a message signed by Chief Marketing Officer Tariq Hassan and National Field President Myra Doria, McDonald's said the meal deal has been "meeting the objective of driving guests back to our restaurants," per Bloomberg.

"Driving guest counts ultimately propels our business and is the key to sustained growth," the message added.

McDonald's May Soon Bring Back Its Most Iconic Discontinued Item

The news that many McDonald's stores want to extend the $5 Meal Deal isn't exactly surprising. In a July 11 report, the foot traffic platform Placer.ai said that McDonald's saw its "busiest Tuesday of the year thus far" on launch day and drew 8% more visits "than the year-to-date Tuesday average."

"And similar patterns repeated across all days following the launch, signifying how well-received this special has been among McDonald's fans," Placer.ai added.

A McDonald's representative did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation and comment on the $5 Meal Deal extension reports. Since the Bloomberg report specifies that not all McDonald's locations have committed to extending the $5 Meal Deal, customers should check directly with their local Mickey D's to confirm the promotion is still available in their area moving forward.