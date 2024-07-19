McDonald's May Soon Bring Back Its Most Iconic Discontinued Item

McDonald's fans and operators alike have been begging for the return of the iconic Snack Wrap—a simple yet beloved combination of chicken, lettuce, cheese, and sauce inside a flour tortilla—ever since it was discontinued in 2016. In great news for these ultra-devoted customers, McDonald's just provided an exciting clue that a new spin on the Snack Wrap may finally be in the works.

In a viral TikTok post this week, the food news account @snachwithzach reported that brand-new McCrispy Strips had just been spotted on the menu at select McDonald's locations in the United States. These strips are an extension of McDonald's line of southern-style McCrispy fried chicken sandwiches, which debuted in 2021 in response to the raging chicken sandwich wars.

The TikToker said he'd contacted McDonald's for comment and heard back that the McCrispy Strips were being tested in seven stores in Hickory, N.C., through July 21.

"They're currently testing it for operational efficiencies," he added.

"They're currently testing it for operational efficiencies," he added.

A McDonald's customer who was able to snag an order of the new strips told @snachwithzach that they were similar to the Buttermilk Crispy Tenders discontinued in 2020, but featured a lighter layer of breading. A McDonald's representative did not immediately respond to our queries for confirmation on the details of the reported McCrispy Strips test.

So what does a new McDonald's chicken strip have to do with the long-awaited return of the Snack Wrap? Well, as @snachwithzach noted in the video, it is the "missing link we've needed" for the beloved menu item to finally come back.

During an investors meeting in December 2023, McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger revealed that the company planned to build on the success of its McCrispy chicken sandwiches by developing a new McCrispy chicken tender. That chicken tender, Erlinger said, will eventually become part of a new McCrispy wrap. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The fact that a new McCrispy chicken strip has finally been spotted means that McDonald's customers are one step closer to getting back the chicken wraps they've been pining after. Exactly when we may see a McCrispy wrap hit menus, however, is unclear for now since the new strips are still in the testing stage.

While fans await more news on the Snack Wrap's eventual return, they should keep their eyes peeled for several other recent additions to the McDonald's menu. Earlier this month, the chain debuted a new Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry (540 calories) made with creamy vanilla soft serve, real banana, strawberry clusters, and pieces of crunchy Kit Kat wafers. McDonald's also brought back the Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder with Cheese (680 calories) first offered in 2022 on July 10 and introduced a limited-edition $5 Meal Deal in late June.