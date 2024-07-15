McDonald's $5 Meal Is Even Cheaper With This Easy Trick

McDonald's $5 Meal Deal recently made its highly anticipated debut, providing customers with an affordable fast-food experience in the face of rising restaurant prices. And in some parts of the country, McDonald's fans are finding a way to score the bargain for even more of a steal.

Some McDonald's promotions—such as the $5 Meal Deal—are available at participating restaurants nationwide. However, many McDonald's franchisees also offer their own special deals that are only available in select markets.

One promotion currently available in many parts of the United States is an in-app 20% discount, Restaurant Business Magazine reported. And some McDonald's fans have discovered that they can combine that discount with the $5 Meal Deal, which technically makes it a $4 Meal Deal.

One McDonald's customer shared a screenshot on X of an in-app McDonald's order that included two $5 Meal Deals and a four-piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal. Thanks to the 20% discount, the total only added up to $13. A four-piece Chicken McNugget Happy Meal currently costs $5.58 near me in central New Jersey (prices can vary), so the total could have added up to more than $15 without the offer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I can't imagine this store is making much, if any, money on this, but I like the value. Also surprised the app lets me use the 20% off with the $5 Meal Deal, but I like that too!" the X user, @steveallen2373, captioned the photo.

Customers should keep in mind that this discount isn't available everywhere, and they may have to meet a certain order minimum to apply the markdown. Those interested in taking advantage of the extra discount on the $5 Meal Deal should check the app to see more details on which offers are available at their local McDonald's stores right now and how to use them.

McDonald's officially introduced the $5 Meal Deal on June 25, following months of complaints from fans who say the chain isn't as affordable as it used to be. The bundle comes with a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), a drink, and the customer's choice of either a McChicken (400 calories) or McDouble (400 calories).

In a July 11 report, the foot traffic platform Placer.ai revealed that the $5 Meal Deal was an immediate success. The chain saw its "busiest Tuesday of the year thus far" on launch day, "drawing 8.0% more visits than the year-to-date Tuesday average," Placer.ai said.

"And similar patterns repeated across all days following the launch, signifying how well-received this special has been among McDonald's fans," Placer.ai added.