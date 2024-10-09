McDonald's Launches a 'Friends'-Inspired Happy Meal For Adults—But There's a Catch

This October is shaping up to be quite an exciting time for fans of the world's largest fast-food slinger. Just days after announcing plans to launch the long-awaited Chicken Big Mac in the United States this month, McDonald's has introduced a new adult-targeted Happy Meal inspired by one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the beloved 90s series Friends, the chain just launched a brand-new meal bundle dubbed the "Friends Box." Unfortunately for the show's hordes of fans in the United States, the exciting new offering is exclusively available at McDonald's restaurants in Spain. However, international McDonald's items do make their way to American menus from time to time, so American customers can hope for a launch launches in the States further down the line.

The boxes are decorated with an adorable Friends-inspired design and come with collectible figurines modeled after all six main characters: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler, and Joey. The meal also comes with an exclusive new "Monica's Marinara" sauce, fries (330 calories per medium order), a drink, and the customer's choice of a Big Mac (503 calories), Quarter Pounder (521 calories), McChicken (427 calories), a McRoyal Deluxe (530 calories), or a CBO (619 calories).

Both the McRoyal Deluxe and CBO are global menu items that you won't find at McDonald's restaurants in the United States. The former is a burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar, and mayo, while the latter is a sandwich that features chicken, bacon, crispy onions, cheddar, lettuce, and a creamy, tangy CBO sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Friends Box has already inspired plenty of buzz on social media, which isn't surprising given all the fanfare surrounding both the show and the fast-food chain.

"I already have Phoebe. The best promo everrrrr," one fan commented on an Instagram post from the McDonald's Spain account.

"New need unlocked, McDonald's for dinner tonight," another wrote.

Meanwhile, other McDonald's customers have been begging the chain to bring the coveted Friends Box to the United States.

"I NEED this in the beautiful United States of America," a fan commented on an X post about the item.

"Bring these to the USA & Canada. PLEASE," another X post read.

The meal is selling for €9.50, which is equivalent to $10.41 USD for anyone in the States who happens to be visiting Spain soon and wants to snag the exclusive item.