McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Officially Hits Menus Next Week

The contents of McDonald's signature Big Mac are almost as iconic as the fast-food chain itself: two all-beef patties, special sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, chopped onion, and a slice of American cheese on a sesame seed bun. Next week, McDonald's is rolling out an exciting new spin on the famous sandwich—but this variation swaps out the beef for another popular protein.

McDonald's Chicken Big Mac will officially hit menus at participating locations across the United States on Oct. 10, the company announced in a press release. Featuring crispy tempura-battered chicken patties in lieu of beef, this rare McDonald's item has previously made limited appearances on menus in other countries including the United Kingdom and Canada. But aside from a brief run at select Miami McDonald's locations in 2022, this is the first time that the chain has offered the sandwich to its American customers.

Buzz about the upcoming Chicken Big Mac launch began to build over the summer of 2024 when McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski revealed on TikTok that the sandwich was "coming back to make a reappearance." Fans received another hint that the sandwich was heading to the States during a dining experience hosted by the gourmet restaurant chain food festival Chain this past weekend.

During the event, a mysterious pop-up eatery call "McDonnell's" served guests a chicken sandwich identical to the Chicken Big Mac. It was later revealed that McDonald's was behind the dining experience. The company finally revealed the launch date for the long-awaited sandwich on Oct. 3.

"With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we're excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans," Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's USA, said in a statement.

The Chicken Big Mac will be available for a limited time while supplies last once it hits menus. Later this month, customers can also look forward to the return of McDonald's Boo Buckets. These festive pails have been a beloved seasonal offering at the chain since they first launched in 1968 and they're returning once again starting on Oct. 15. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This year, McDonald's has updated its buckets with new monster designs and will offer them in white, orange, green, and blue colors. Themed stickers will also come with the limited-time Boo Buckets for decorating.

