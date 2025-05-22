McDonald’s Just Introduced New Late-Night Menu

Earlier this month, McDonald’s launched one of their most exciting menu items yet: McCrispy Chicken Strips. My kids and I got to try them before they officially landed in restaurants, and we all decided that the crispy and tasty pieces of white meat chicken are the most delicious menu item of all. This week, the fast food chain one-upped itself with another game-changing announcement: You can now enjoy them late night as part of the recently expanded after-hours menu.

Just in time for the summer season, McDonald’s is offering “more choices and expanded hours at more restaurants,” the brand tells us. “Now fans can snag our brand-new McCrispy Strips and Creamy Chili Dip or another one of their faves like the Quarter Pounder® or Chicken McNuggets, whenever their cravings strike.”

Restaurants will now be open until midnight or later throughout the year, with the exception of McDonald’s restaurants in non-traditional locations such as airports and shopping malls.

To celebrate, on May 24, over Memorial Day weekend, the McDonald’s street teams will be out and about in Los Angeles, New York City, and Detroit after concerts and late-night events, handing out free merch and gift cards redeemable for McCrispy Strips. They will also be giving away 1,000 virtual gift cards for free McCrispy Strips to fans who post an Instagram story with #DipforMcCrispyStripsGiveaway and tag @GoFooji.

This latest move might be in response to customers skipping morning meals. “We are seeing that people are just being more judicious about cutting back on visits. What you’re seeing is a decline in frequency where perhaps morning, which is usually, I think, a bellwether daypart occasion, now is a place that you’re seeing people are choosing either to skip breakfast or they’re choosing to eat at home for breakfast. And I think that’s more to explain what’s going on in the U.S. versus any kind of segment shift,” chief executive officer Chris Kempczinski explained during the company’s first quarter earnings report earlier this month.

Late night is becoming a more popular time to dine out. According to Revenue Management Solutions, evening eating increased by 1.2%. Denny's and Jack in the Box have reported outsized sales and traffic patterns during late-night hours. White Castle has also revealed a plan to "nourish its late-night business."