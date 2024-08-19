McDonald's Is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Fall Pie

There's no better sign that fall is fast approaching than the annual influx of pumpkin spice foods and beverages in grocery stores and on restaurant menus. In good news for fans, McDonald's is kicking off its autumn celebrations extra early in 2024 by bringing back a seasonal pumpkin dessert that has developed quite a devoted following.

That's right! McDonald's popular Pumpkin and Crème Pie (280 calories) is returning for another run in fall 2024. The food blogger @snackolator recently spotted the dessert on the menu at a nearby McDonald's and shared the exciting news on Instagram. Additionally, McDonald's USA confirmed the Pumpkin and Crème Pie's return in a statement shared with Eat This, Not That!

11 McDonald's McFlurry Flavors From Around the World That Will Blow Your Mind

"The fall fan-favorite Pumpkin and Crème Pie is making its return. Made with spiced pumpkin puree, vanilla flavored crème filling, all wrapped inside McDonald's signature pastry crust, this dessert gives fans the exceptional taste of pumpkin pie they know and love on the go!" the statement read.

The pie features dual layers of pumpkin and vanilla creme filling encased inside a pastry crust. McDonald's first introduced the treat in 2015, and it has since become a highly anticipated fan favorite that typically returns for a limited time in the late summer or early fall each year. The Pumpkin and Crème Pie is back extra early in 2024, as it didn't begin reappearing on menus until mid-September in 2023.

Fans, unsurprisingly, have been buzzing over the news that McDonald's autumn dessert has already returned. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"YES! I loved this one," a McDonald's customer commented on @snackolator's post.

"Need it!" another wrote.

The #1 Unhealthiest McDonald's Order (and What To Eat Instead)

New and returning McDonald's items sometimes arrive at certain stores before others, so customers interested in scoring a pie should check directly with their local store to see if it's available yet before heading over. The Pumpkin and Crème Pie is a regional menu offering that will only be available for a limited time in participating local markets in 2024, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, Dallas, and Nashville, Tenn.

The fall dessert isn't the only exciting offering to hit McDonald's menus recently. Earlier this month, the chain debuted a brand-new Collector's Meal that comes with one of six keepsake cups inspired by iconic Happy Meal toys, merch items, films, and McDonald's collaborations from past years. The limited-time meal is available all day long but includes different food items depending on when you stop by.

Those who visit during the morning can score a Collector's Meal with a Sausage McMuffin with Egg (480 calories), Hash Brown (140 calories), and hot coffee (5 calories per small cup). Meanwhile, those who order a Collector's Meal during lunch or dinner will receive an order of fries (230 calories per small order), a soft drink, and either a Big Mac (590 calories) or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets (410 calories).