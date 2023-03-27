McDonald's Releases First New McFlurry Flavor of the Year

The McFlurry has not only become one of McDonald's most iconic sweet treats of all time, but also a canvas for the fast-food giant to experiment with interesting (and often mouthwatering) new flavors. Look no further than the Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry that debuted for a limited time in May last year, as well as the limited edition Stroopwafel McFlurry that hit menus in 2019. Now, McDonald's fans can look forward to the upcoming launch of a brand-new McFlurry flavor inspired by a quintessential summer dessert.

McDonald's has officially confirmed that it will debut a new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry at restaurants nationwide on April 12, but only for a limited time and while supplies last. The sweet treat will feature creamy vanilla soft serve, strawberry-flavored clusters, and crispy shortbread cookies to evoke the flavors of a traditional strawberry shortcake, which typically consists of a biscuit or cake base topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.

McDonald's restaurants in Singapore also offer a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry, but unlike the version set to hit menus in the States, the treat consists of vanilla soft serve, strawberry sauce, and Oreo bits.

This is the first new McFlurry flavor that McDonald's has launched since the start of 2023, though it did recently bring back the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry that first debuted in 2020 for a limited time to coincide with St. Patrick's Day. The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry launch will temporarily give customers an extra McFlurry option to choose from on the American McDonald's menu, which currently lists an M&M McFlurry and the classic Oreo McFlurry.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rumors that McDonald's was planning to debut the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry began swirling earlier this month when the Krazy Coupon Lady reported that the treat was slated to hit menus in April. Now that McDonald's has confirmed the imminent launch of the McFlurry, some McDonald's customers are already voicing their excitement to try the new menu item.

"I want that strawberry shortcake McFlurry so bad," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Omgggggg I can't wait," another fan commented under a Reddit post about the new flavor.

The Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry announcement follows up the debut of a new classic lemonade and two limited edition flavors of the McCrispy chicken sandwich line earlier this month. McDonald's also announced last week that it is bringing back the Chicken Big Mac for another limited-time run, but unfortunately for fans in the United States, the launch is limited to the United Kingdom and Ireland.