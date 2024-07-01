McDonald's McRib Will Return Later This Year: Here's What We Know

No matter how many times McDonald's tries to discontinue the McRib, the chain can never truly say goodbye to the iconic barbecue pork sandwich. In great news for fans, the popular offering is slated to come out once again before the end of the year.

During a guest appearance on the TODAY show last week, McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger briefly previewed exciting plans to bring back the McRib (520 calories) in 2024.

"It's coming later this year," he said.

The McRib features seasoned boneless pork dipped in tangy barbecue sauce and served with slivered onions and pickles on a toasted bun. It's one of the more divisive items in McDonald's roster. Some customers say it's "gross," while others believe it's the epitome of craveable junk food.

Despite the mixed opinions, there's no denying that the McRib has become one of the most iconic McDonald's menu items. Since its initial debut in 1981, the McRib has returned sporadically as a seasonal offering for decades. And while the chain has technically discontinued the McRib at least four times over the years, McDonald's has never been able to keep it in retirement permanently.

For example, the chain held a "Farewell Tour" to say goodbye to the McRib in late 2022. McDonald's then decided to bring it back for a limited time in select markets during the fall of 2023, just a year later.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour," McDonald's USA said in a statement at the time.

During last week's TODAY interview, Erlinger didn't share specific details on exactly when, where, and for how long the McRib will be available once it returns later this year. A McDonald's representative did not immediately respond to our queries for more details on the timing and span of the upcoming McRib release either. So, fans should stay tuned for more updates and keep their eyes peeled for the reappearance of the discontinued sandwich in the coming months.

In the meantime, customers can sample several another exciting new offering that recently debuted at McDonald's. After facing a barrage of price complaints, the chain officially launched its highly-anticipated new $5 Meal Deal on June 25. It comes with a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets (170 calories), fries (230 calories per small order), a drink, and the customer's choice of either a McChicken (400 calories) or McDouble (400 calories).

The bundle will remain available for a limited time, so interested customers should take advantage of it while they can.