McDonald’s Just Launched 5 Wild New McFlurrys

Summer is a popular time to drop new frozen sweet treat items, including the McDonald’s McFlurry. This week a bunch of new flavors were added to the fast food giant’s menu, but there is a major catch. “McDonald’s dropped FIVE new McFlurry flavors including four new cheesecake flavors… of course in Canada!” influencer Snackolator shared. Here is everything you need to know about the latest addition to the McDonald’s menu.

There Are Four New Cheesecake McFlurry Options

According to Snackolator, there are four Cheesecake McFlurry options available now: Strawberry, OREO, Chocolate, and Caramel. “They feature cheesecake pieces blended with your choice of OREOs or syrup,” he writes. “Which of these flavors would you like to try?”

Strawberry Cheesecake McFlurry

According to the McDonald’s Canada website, the Strawberry Cheesecake McFlurry has 730 calories for a regular size. “The perfect companion to summer! Strawberry sauce made with real strawberry pieces mixed with cheesecake-flavoured cookie dough pieces swirled into smooth vanilla soft serve,” they write.

Oreo Cheesecake McFlurry

The Oreo Cheesecake McFlurry has 780 calories. “Delectable goodness, created with OREO pieces mixed with cheesecake flavoured cookie dough pieces swirled into smooth vanilla soft serve,” reads the product description.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chocolate Cheesecake McFlurry

The Chocolate Cheesecake McFlurry also has 780 calories and sounds indulgent. “Cheesecake-flavoured cookie dough pieces swirled together with decadent hot fudge sauce into smooth vanilla soft serve,” the product description reads.

Caramel Cheesecake McFlurry

And, the Caramel Cheesecake McFlurry has 770 calories. “Cheesecake-flavoured cookie dough pieces swirled together with yummy caramel sauce into smooth vanilla soft serve,” the company writes.

Birthday Cake McFlurry

“The fifth McFlurry is the birthday cake McFlurry also available now,” Snackolator writes. “I guess we should be happy we got one new one!” This one is “made with creamy vanilla soft serve and blended with frosted cake-flavoured confetti cookie dough pieces and birthday cake flavoured syrup,” says McDonald’s.

People Are Upset They Aren’t Available in the US

As usual, people were upset that these new delicious treats weren’t available in the United States. “It’s saddening to see other get all the good items,” one person complained. “Canada already got better healthcare why they always gotta get the new stuff first?” added another.