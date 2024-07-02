McDonald's Is Launching a First-Of-Its-Kind Dipping Sauce

McDonald's sauces are a thing of legend, and now the chain is launching adding another coveted flavor to its lineup. A brand new savory dipping sauce will be added to McDonald's menus across the country starting on Tuesday, June 9.

The chain just announced an exclusive partnership with the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which can be streamed online and also read as a manga series. Together, the two brands are co-launching the first-ever garlic sauce to appear on McDonald's menus in the United States. The Special Grade Garlic Sauce is a limited-time item, available exclusively via the McDonald's app. It can be added for free to any order of Chicken McNuggets or paired with any other menu item.

The Special Grade Garlic Sauce is inspired by McDonald's Japan's Black Garlic Sauce, and offers a tangy, garlicky flavor mixed with soy sauce and a slight sweetness.

The unique condiment will be packaged in packets with eight unique lid designs. Each sauce will feature fan-favorite characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, including the powerful Sukuna and the second-grade student-slash-genius-sorcerer Megumi Fushiguro. Naturally, the unopened condiment packs may become collectibles for fans of the story.

How will this limited-edition sauce rank among American fan favorites, like McDonald's Spicy Buffalo Sauce and McDonald's beloved Tangy Barbecue Sauce? We're excited to see.

For some mid-sauce entertainment, McDonald's diners can also unlock a 30-day free trial of Crunchyroll, an anime streaming and gaming platform, following the purchase of Special Grade Garlic Sauce on the McDonald's App.

It's already a big summer for McDonald's fans. Following plenty of speculation, the restaurant's beloved Five Dollar Meal Deal returned to franchises on June 25. The limited-time special bundles the choice of a McChicken or McDouble, a four-piece chicken McNuggets, fries, and a drink for $5.

The mega-chain is also testing a new scoopable ice cream in select markets, a fun frozen treat, particularly when the soft serve machine is out of order (which seems like always?). Better yet, the frozen desserts are plant-based and available in two flavors: Choco Scoop and Strawberry Scoop. McDonald's famously has very few vegan options, so a treat for the plant-based among us is always a nice thing to see.