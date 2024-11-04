McDonald's Super-Popular Spicy Nuggets Are Back: Where You Can Find Them

McDonald's has served up scores of popular limited-time items over the years, but one that many customers agree should be a permanent menu offering is the Spicy Chicken McNugget. Though McDonald's has yet to grant their wishes for year-round spicy nuggets, the fiery morsels are currently returning to menus for another limited-time run.

That's right! Spicy Chicken McNuggets (490 calories per 10-piece order) are back at McDonald's restaurants starting today, Nov. 4. However, McDonald's USA confirmed in a statement to Eat This, Not That!, that they're only available in some parts of the country.

"Eager to add some spice to your life? Well, you're in luck—Spicy Chicken McNuggets are returning to the menu in select local markets including Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York, and more! Breaded in a crispy tempura coating and flavorfully spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili pepper, Spicy Chicken McNuggets bring an extra kick of heat to the classic McNuggets you know and love."

Spicy Chicken McNuggets were an immediate hit with McDonald's customers when they first debuted in 2020, with restaurants selling out just a couple of weeks after the initial launch. Demand for the nuggets has been so intense ever since that McDonald's has brought them back for several limited-time runs over the years.

They were most recently available this past spring, but like the current launch, they were only sold in some parts of the country. Despite their limited availability, McDonald's fans are still buzzing about the return of the popular chicken item.

"These have been out a few times now, but they're making another triumphant return which is great because they're the GOAT of the McNugget universe!" food blogger Snackolator wrote in an Instagram post about the news. "They have a nice level of spice that certainly isn't going to burn your mouth, but is clearly superior to normal McNuggets."

As with previous Spicy Chicken McNugget launches, the popular item will only be available for a limited time at participating locations. Customers interested in scoring a box for themselves should check directly with their local McDonald's to see if the nuggets are available in their area.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spicy Chicken McNuggets aren't the only major new menu addition at McDonald's recently. Late last month, the chain launched a new Dulce de Leche Frappé (630 calories per medium drink) made with a Caramel Frappé base, a hint of coffee, and a rich dulce de leche-flavored syrup, and a crown of fluffy whipped cream with crunchy caramel pieces.

McDonald's Chicken Big Mac (700 calories)—which replaces the beef patties from a classic Big Mac with tempura chicken patties—is also currently available in the United States for a limited time. Though the sandwich has previously been offered for limited stints in other countries, this is the first time it has been available at American restaurants nationwide.