McDonald's New Change is Ruining Popular Drinks, Customers Complain: 'So Awful'

McDonald's customers are up in arms about a recent change that impacts both the taste of their drinks and how easy it is to enjoy said drinks. The fast food chain quietly switched out their iconic striped straws for clear ones, and people are upset about more than just the aesthetics. "These straws are so awful I'm not thirsty anymore," one unhappy customer posted on Reddit.

The new straws are rendered flimsy and unusable by outraged customers on social media. Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz breaks it down in a TikTok video, explaining why exactly the new straws are causing so much frustration. "As many of you know, McDonald's has switched out their iconic straw for something that is either a little more sustainable, and/or cheaper," he says.

"I'm not sure which one because based on everybody's review, and I have tried it as well, the straw's not cutting it. It is now a very clearly more flimsy straw that as soon as it bends, as soon as you have to drink like a shake, if the shake machine is working, and it's too thick and it collapses, these straws start breaking. These straws start bending, they start cracking and becoming unusable."

Haracz also points out the new straws make McDonald's fountain drinks taste different. "There's a variety of reasons why you perceive beverages in a certain way," he says. "By the volume, by the diameter of the straw… but because it's changed, it's not so staticy and it's not hitting just right." Commenters on Haracz's post agree. "To me it tastes the same (die hard McDonalds Diet Coke fan) however when you get to like the last third of the drink it starts to taste plastic like. Not a fan at all," one person says. "The straws split and are unusable," comments another.

Commenters from Canada and Europe point out they've been using paper straws for years. "Has to be better than the Canadian paper straws. They disintegrate really quickly. Taste terrible," one person said. "Laughs in British. We're over here with paper straws!" said another.

The straws may be controversial, but McDonald's motives are to be as environmentally-friendly as possible. "As part of the 2025 $mcd packaging goal, the current white striped straw will be replaced with a clear straw made from a bio-based and renewable material (cellulose acetate). All of you collectors start hoarding those extra straws for your curated vintage McDonald's items of the past. As for the official date of the roll out – I have no clue," one franchisee shared on X.