9 Easy Meditation Tips for Beginners

Meditation is associated with a variety of incredible benefits for your well-being. Science says that meditation can alleviate stress, decrease depression, improve attention, boost your mood, and promote feelings of compassion. So it should come as no surprise that this soothing practice of tuning out external noise and refocusing your mind has gained much popularity. And the good news is that starting your meditation journey doesn't have to be intimidating. We spoke with meditation teacher and founder of Sweat Sessions, Aubre Winters-Casiano, who reveals nine easy meditation tips for beginners.

"Meditation has the power to truly transform the relationship you have with yourself AND the world around you," Winters-Casiano shares. "Aside from being an incredible tool that can help assist in managing anxiety, stress, or even insomnia, meditation can have a positive effect on your emotional capacity. Since integrating meditation into my morning routine and throughout my day, I have noticed a major shift in my overall mental health. My meditation practice has fostered a deeper sense of peace and well-being within, overall patience, and has granted me the opportunity to shift my attention to gratitude each and every day."

Keep reading to learn all about the best easy meditation tips for beginners, according to Winters-Casiano.

Don't overthink things.

If you're stressing about not knowing how to meditate, or if you're worried you won't be able to calm your wandering mind, don't sweat either. Winters-Casiano recommends not diving right in or overthinking things.

"'I don't know how to meditate,' 'I can't sit still,' 'My mind won't stop wandering,' are all things I have heard from students who want to begin this practice," Winters-Casiano explains. "Many people tend to overthink when it comes to diving into a meditation practice. The most important thing is to start."

Start small.

Your meditation session doesn't need to be long or extensive for it to be productive. "Three to five minutes can be great for beginners as it is just enough time to notice a shift in your nervous system and positively reinforce new habits," says Winters-Casiano.

Meditate in the morning.

A great habit to get into is meditating first thing in the morning so you make it a top priority, no excuses. An early meditation session will also put you into the right mindset to tackle any busy day.

Focus on your breathing.

Being mindful of your breath is a crucial aspect of meditation. "Begin with grounding breaths to set the tone and draw your awareness in; I think three deep breaths set the tone for a practice," Winters-Casiano tells us. "During the practice using intentional breathing, you can make the conscious choice to bring your awareness and focus back to your breath."

Be present.

If focusing on the present moment is something you struggle with, meditation can help you improve. "Start to settle into the practice by tuning into your senses; smell, touch, hearing, taste," says Winters-Casiano. "I like to think of these as 'touch points' that bring you into the present moment at any time."

Show yourself kindness.

Don't forget to be kind to yourself. "Remember, meditation is called a practice for a reason," Winters-Casiano stresses. "If you sit down and notice your mind wandering or are having a hard time quieting the mind from all of the tabs that are open… that's normal… this is where your "practice" comes into play."

Have discipline.

Stay focused, and have discipline. "Meditation teaches you discipline when it comes to controlling your thought patterns," explains Winters-Casiano. "Use your breathing and touchpoints. These help minimize the thoughts in your mind and bring you back to what is happening in the here and now."

Be consistent.

As with anything, consistency is key—and meditation is no exception to the rule. "Just like most new skills you learn in life the more you practice, the easier it is to tap into," says Winters-Casiano.

Establish your meditation corner or go-to spot.

If you have a spot that's designated for meditation, you're more likely to stick with this healthy habit. So find a cozy, sun-drenched nook in your home, yard, or neighborhood where you can peacefully meditate in the mornings, and stick with it.