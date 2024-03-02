Belly fat can be stubborn, but with the right exercises, you can effectively trim your waistline. The best part? You don't have to put unnecessary, excessive strain on your joints to achieve your goal. Low-impact exercises are gentle on the body while still providing an effective workout. That's why we rounded up the 10 best low-impact exercises to melt belly fat and achieve a sleek midriff. You can seamlessly work them into your fitness routine, and expect results. Remember to consult with a fitness professional before starting any new exercise program—especially if you have any underlying health conditions.

Keep reading to learn all about the 10 best low-impact exercises to melt belly fat.

Walking

Walking is a simple yet effective way to burn calories and reduce belly fat without putting stress on your joints.

Find a flat surface such as a sidewalk or treadmill. Start walking at a moderate pace, swinging your arms naturally. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking each day. Complete three sets of 30 minutes each.

Bicycle Crunches

Bicycle crunches target the entire abdominal area, including the lower abs and obliques.

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head, your legs lifted, and your knees bent at a 90-degree angle. Bring your right elbow toward your left knee while straightening your right leg. Alternate sides, bringing your left elbow toward your right knee. Complete three sets of 15 reps on each side.

Planks

The plank is a full-body exercise that primarily targets the core muscles, including the abdominals and back.

Begin in a pushup position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and your legs extended. Engage your core, and hold your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. (You can also lower down to your forearms, and hold the plank from there.) Hold the position for 30 seconds to one minute. Complete three sets, gradually increasing the duration as you build strength.

Seated Leg Lifts

Seated leg lifts engage the lower abdominal muscles while also improving hip flexibility.

Sit on the edge of a chair with your hands gripping the sides for support. Lean back slightly, and lift your legs off the ground, keeping them straight. Hold for a few seconds, then lower your legs back down. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

Side Planks

Side planks target the obliques, helping to tone and define the waistline.

Lie on your side with your elbow directly beneath your shoulder and your legs stacked. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds, then switch to the other side. Complete three sets on each side.

Standing Side Crunches

Standing side crunches work the obliques and help improve balance and stability.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms extended overhead. Bring your right knee toward your right elbow while crunching your torso to the side. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 12 reps on each side.

Standing Oblique Twists

Standing oblique twists engage the entire core and can be done with or without weights.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and hold a weight or medicine ball in front of your chest. Twist your torso to the right, keeping your hips facing forward. Return to the center, and twist to the left. Complete three sets of 15 reps on each side.

Pelvic Tilts

Pelvic tilts target the deep abdominal muscles and help improve pelvic stability.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Flatten your lower back against the ground by tilting your pelvis upward. Hold for a few seconds, then release. Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Knee-to-Elbow Planks

Knee-to-elbow planks engage the entire core while also improving upper body strength.

Begin in a plank position with your hands directly beneath your shoulders and your legs extended. Bring your right knee toward your right elbow, engaging your obliques. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 12 reps on each side.

Swimming

Swimming is a low-impact cardiovascular exercise that engages the entire body, including the core.

Swim laps using various strokes such as freestyle, breaststroke, or backstroke. Focus on maintaining proper form and engaging your core muscles. Aim for at least 30 minutes of swimming sessions several times a week.