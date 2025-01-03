A Once-Popular Sandwich Chain Is Closing Permanently

Following a wave of restaurant closures in 2024, another regional sandwich chain is starting off 2025 with the sad news of a permanent closure.

On Jan. 1, Matt Fish, owner of Melt Bar and Grilled, the Ohio-based restaurant known for its gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, announced via social media that he is permanently closing the chain's original and only remaining location in Lakewood, Ohio. The decision to shutter the restaurant comes six months after Melt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In his social media post, Fish wrote that the process to save Melt began in 2020, noting that the chain "struggled financially" since the pandemic.

"Hundreds of difficult decisions and countless efforts were made to put the company in a position to survive and thrive," Fish wrote. "Unfortunately, these determined efforts were not enough to save the company."

Some of these decisions included closing 12 of the chain's 13 locations, decreasing the size of Melt's staff, and reducing expenses. In 2024 alone, Melt closed six locations. The company filed for bankruptcy in June, intending to concentrate solely on the Lakewood location.

In September, the restaurant underwent a major renovation, rebrand, and relaunch, which included a new menu. However, the changes weren't enough to keep the restaurant afloat.

"All aspects of the relaunch succeeded according to plan except one… the projected robust business levels never happened," Fish wrote. "The financial burden of bankruptcy, combined with the lack of robust sales have proved to be completely devastating."

Fish opened the first Melt location in 2006. In addition to its popular gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, the restaurant served other comfort food dishes and craft beer. During its 18-year lifespan, Melt had several television show appearances, including Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and the Travel Channel's Man vs. Food.

"Thank you to the millions of guests who have supported us over the last 18 years. I feel we provided a very fun, unique, consistent, and delicious experience during our lifetime," Fish wrote in his social media post.

Melt is far from the only restaurant chain that sought bankruptcy protection in 2024. In November, TGI Fridays announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure its finances. This only affects the chain's 39 company-owned locations.

A few other restaurants that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024 include Red Lobster, BurgerFi, Buca di Beppo, and Rubio's Coastal Grill.