You've likely seen Mindy Kaling rocking shimmery gowns, glittery jumpsuits, and colorful maxi dresses on her Instagram as of late. Well, now she's serving up even more major looks and hot swimsuit items in her new collab with swimwear brand, Andie. The 43-year-old actress, comedian, and mom of two is giving us total pool day vibes as the co-designer of this chic 33-piece collection with Andie Swim. Just one look at the Mindy x Andie landing page, and you'll see Kaling sporting must-have pieces for the summer in bright "daffodil," "dragonfly," and "splash" hues that'll make you want to put your OOO message on ASAP and hit the beach. (We don't blame you.)

Keep reading to learn more about Mindy Kaling's latest swim collab, her favorite piece in the collection, and the star's go-to exercise habits.

The Mindy Kaling x Andie Swim collection is a necessary addition to your summertime wardrobe.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Kaling revealed she's one of Andie Swim's longtime fans, and the brand offers incredibly flattering cuts she loves. "It's not like you become a mom and you give up on looking cute and sexy and all you want to wear is a modest navy bathing suit. I don't need to have a skirted bathing suit," Kaling said. "These pieces make me feel young and carefree—they're not too revealing, they give me support where I need it and the colors are gorgeous. I'm not someone where every piece of clothing is flattering on me. I am curvy and I have big thighs, and the collection is great for my body type. And I think a lot of women will like it for themselves as well."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When asked about her favorite item in the collection, Kaling named the daffodil-colored one-piece because it's "the most flattering cut." Plus, who doesn't love a fun yellow swimsuit to rock at the beach? Kaling noted she's also a fan of the cardigans and shorts made in a textured "almost tweed" material that's ultra-trendy. The collab features fresh limited-edition styles, along with "re-imagined" classics from Andie in "bold" and "fun" colorways that are Mindy-approved, the star wrote in a shared Instagram post with the brand. The suits come in sizes XS through XXXL.

Kaling is feeling "really confident" in her body.

Kaling shared with PEOPLE that she's feeling very confident in her body—and she's seriously glowing in these swimsuit photos! "I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she said. "And I really do love the ease with which I can get dressed in the morning. It doesn't take me a long time to get ready, which I love. And I feel great."

The actress makes her health a top priority, revealing she gets some healthy strides in during a run or goes on a hike for 20 miles every single week. She also works out with weights. "It's a big commitment for me. I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in," she told PEOPLE. "I'm going to Montana with my family in August. And again, I love running and hiking and just doing it there is just going to be so much fun and the kids can go horseback riding and swim in the rivers."

As if you even need any convincing, run—don't walk—to check out and shop Kaling's collab with Andie Swim.