People Swear by ‘Mini Steppers’ for Weight Loss

If you've been on social media lately, you've likely seen the hype surrounding "mini steppers." This nifty piece of workout equipment is seamless to use and delivers results from the comfort of your own home. In fact, people on TikTok are adding them to their home workout routines to lose weight and get into the best shape.

Not only will a stair stepper help you slim down, but it will also aid in boosting endurance, aerobic fitness, and functional movement. Plus, it's oh-so-easy to store as well if you live in a smaller space or simply don't want it out when you're not using it.

We learned everything there is to know about using a mini stepper in your fitness regimen, including its benefits and how often you should use it.

What are the benefits of using a mini stepper?

Whether you'd like to upgrade your at-home workout setup or are concerned about weight loss, mini steppers are what your cardio sessions have been missing. Mini steppers are perfect no matter your fitness level. Some even come equipped with resistance bands or handles so you can turn your cardio days into full-body workouts.

This Niceday stepper on Amazon, for instance, is a #1 best-seller among Amazon's step fitness machines. It comes with resistance bands and boasts a smooth hydraulic system and silent silicone cushioning pad for seamless, quiet movement.

"One of the biggest benefits of using a mini stepper is the convenience—it's the perfect piece of equipment for small spaces and can easily be moved. So if you get snowed in and can't go to the gym or want to get a workout in while your kids nap, a mini stepper is the way to go," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness.

Heck—if you work from home, you can even step away while chatting with the team or listening to a podcast for a little break. In addition, for those on a budget, a mini stepper is a more affordable option than a treadmill or full-size stepper.

"Similar to a full-size stepper or going out for a walk, a mini stepper provides a great cardio workout, which helps improve heart health and endurance," Garcia adds. "The stepping movement targets the lower body muscles, leaving your thighs, calves, and glutes toned."

How can a mini stepper help you lose weight?

People are here for mini steppers—and for good reason.

TikTok user @dimezwrld felt inspired to test one out after seeing the social media hype. "I'm [going to] cancel my gym membership, like, right now. Because, girl, I've been paying $30 a month when I could just pay $64 for a mini stepper and be at home," she said in her video. "I've seen all the girlies on TikTok buy stepping machines … so I'm like, let me try it on my own … after like 30 minutes of this, I got like 800 steps."

Another TikToker, @christinasciblo, raved in a clip, "I did this mini stepper challenge, which allowed me to walk on my time. I started this challenge at 175—my highest weight ever. After 30 days of walking one mile, I'm 169."

Research shows that aerobic training, such as working out on a mini stepper, can significantly decrease body weight and fat mass.

"Exercising on a mini stepper is the same as any other workout. You're moving your body, and that burns calories," says Garcia. "Moving faster or extending your exercise time will increase the calories burned."

Garcia stresses the importance of consistency when it comes to how often you should use the mini stepper for weight loss. He suggests using this piece of workout equipment three to five times a week for 30 to 60 minutes. "If you only have 15 minutes, that's fine! Just stay consistent," Garcia adds adds.