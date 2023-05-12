The Viral “25-7-2” StairMaster Workout Is Worth the Sweat

There's a new fitness trend in town that gym-goers are raking up steps for, and it's called the "25-7-2" StairMaster workout. If you're inclined to test out viral fitness routines from TikTok, then you've likely heard of the "12-3-30" treadmill workout created by influencer Lauren Giraldo that blew up on the social media platform. It's pretty self-explanatory and requires you to set yourself up on a treadmill, set the incline to 12, and make sure the speed is at 3. Then, you simply need to walk for a total of 30 minutes. That's all! Now, we have the 25-7-2 workout trend that requires you to hop on a StairMaster—and it's well worth the sweat.

What is the 25-7-2 StairMaster workout?

The 25-7-2 StairMaster workout has already raked in 261.4M views on TikTok—and for good reason. Fitness enthusiasts are heading to their local gyms to spend some quality time with the StairMaster and get their cardio on. Essentially, this viral workout, which was brought to life by TikTok user @shutupcamilla, will have you setting the StairMaster to level 7 and climbing steps for a total of 25 minutes two times a week. You heard that right—it's that simple!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The main benefit to this viral stairmaster workout is that it keeps people consistently moving throughout the week. There isn't anything special about the StairMaster or any cardio machine other than it gets your heart rate up and keeps you moving every day or most days. The trending aspect of it definitely can help keep people accountable to staying on track with their two StairMaster workouts, so in that regard, I think it's great," Kollath explains.

What are the benefits of working out on the StairMaster?

Even if you've never tried it before, you've likely seen the StairMaster at your local gym. This workout machine is a stellar way to reap the mind and body benefits of cardio, as it mimics walking up the stairs. According to Steel Supplements, the StairMaster also adds metabolic conditioning to your fitness routine. Give your movement and recovery a boost while limiting wear and tear on your joints by climbing some steps on the StairMaster.

"Doing any form of cardio will improve cardiovascular health, but doing it on the StairMaster may provide some added stimulus in the legs and glutes as you get your heart rate up," Katie Kollath, ACE CPT and cofounder of Barpath Fitness tells Eat This, Not That! "Compared to running or other high-impact activities, using a StairMaster can have a lower impact on the joints, making it a great option for people with joint pain or injuries."

Kollath explains that the StairMaster is yet another tool to add to your "cardio toolbox." Plus, it can serve as a refreshing switch-up from running on the treadmill or getting in your strides on the elliptical, which are typically the most popular cardio workout machines.