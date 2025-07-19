 Skip to content

Do These 2 Simple Moves Before Lifting at 40+ and Feel Decades Stronger

Move more seamlessly and achieve better lifts with a trainer’s go-to trick.
Published on July 19, 2025 | 12:00 PM

During your 40s, your body experiences many changes. It’s essential to maintain strength and mobility. Staying mobile and strong helps you perform everyday tasks, lowers your risk of falling and getting injured, and helps you live an active and independent lifestyle.

We spoke with Rebecca Stewart, certified personal trainer, expert in sports nutrition, strength and conditioning specialist, and a PPSC pain-free performance and mobility specialist to learn the importance of mobility and her go-to trick for lifters over 40.

“Over 40, people often see stiffness in the ankles, hips, and thoracic spine (upper back), plus decreased tissue elasticity and recovery speed,” Rebecca explains. “Many people over 40 also carry years of movement compensation, sometimes from injury, sometimes from desk jobs, or simply living in a body that has to prioritize survival over optimal alignment and movement. Thankfully, it’s not a lost cause; the more we do mobility exercises and keep strength training properly, the better the body will feel.”

Why Mobility Matters

Middle-aged woman suffering from pain in leg at home, closeup. Physical injury concept.
Shutterstock

Lacking mobility as you age can make you feel tight or weak. The reason for this is your body lacks strength, awareness, and access. If your body is unable to seamlessly move through daily activities, it compensates. This can cause chronic discomfort, more injuries, and stalled strength gains.

“A thoughtful mobility practice keeps joints healthier, lifting more efficient, and makes training sustainable,” says Rebecca. “Strength should feel good for the long haul, and both mobility and stability are essential for maintaining independence as we age.”

These 4 Lower-Body Moves Burn Belly Fat Without Touching Your Core

A Go-to Mobility Trick for Lifters Over 40: Controlled Pelvic Tilts and 90/90 Hip Shifts

happy woman over 40 stretches on yoga mat
Shutterstock

Rebecca stresses the importance of starting with the basics: hip mobility, pelvic control, and breathwork.

“One of my go-to movements is a 90/90 hip position on the floor paired with intentional diaphragmatic breathing and controlled pelvic tilts,” she explains. “It sounds simple, but this combo lays the foundation for better mobility, stability, and strength.”

Aging typically brings on a loss of access to certain ranges of motion—with your spine, hips, and thoracic region being most affected. Your body reacts by compensating in a manner that may feel “strong,” but is actually restrictive.

“[The pelvic tilt and 90/90 hip shift are] two moves [that] help reconnect the breath with the deep core and hips, gently reintroducing awareness and control,” Rebecca says. “It creates space in the lower back and can dramatically improve how people feel before a lift—especially squats and deadlifts. Controlled pelvic tilts also strengthen the transverse abdominis (TVA). This crucial muscle supports the core for lifting heavy weights.”

5 Gentle Yoga Moves That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage

How To Do Pelvic Tilts

woman doing pelvic tilt
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the ground, hip-distance apart.
  2. Keep your arms at your sides and a natural curve in your lower back.
  3. Activate your core and gently push your lower back into the mat, tucking your pelvis under. Picture pulling your belly button toward your spine.
  4. Hold the position for five to 10 seconds before releasing.

How To Do the 90/90 Hip Shift

90-90 Stretch
Shutterstock
  1. Sit on the ground with one leg bent ahead of you at 90 degrees. Your shin should be parallel to your body.
  2. Place the other leg behind you, bent at 90 degrees.
  3. Maintain a tall posture with your hands on the ground.
  4. Activate your core.
  5. Gradually shift your weight forward over the front leg by rotating your pelvis toward it.
  6. Start to rotate through the core and hips to swap sides. Rotate both legs simultaneously to move into the 90/90 position on the other side.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
