In case you hadn't noticed, more and more people are cutting back on alcohol—or quitting altogether. In fact, a 2021 NielsenIQ survey showed that 22% of consumers are drinking less, primarily for health and wellness reasons. When you consider that reducing your alcohol consumption can help you lose weight, save money, improve your mood and sleep quality, and lower your blood pressure as well as cholesterol, and ultimately helping you to ward off a slew of diseases—the rise in the popularity of nonalcoholic drinks and mocktail recipes is no surprise.

Just because you're giving up alcohol doesn't mean you're limited in terms of beverage choices, either. Whether you're ditching the booze to achieve your weight loss goals, improve your overall health and well-being, overcome an addiction, or another reason altogether, there are plenty of zero-proof mocktail recipes that are far more fun and flavorful than a ginger ale or seltzer.

We've rounded up a list of the five best mixologist-approved mocktail recipes that are so good, in fact, you probably won't even notice they're alcohol-free—that is, until you wake up tomorrow without a hangover. Keep reading to find out which delicious mocktail recipes you should try tonight—and for more drinks-related recipe ideas, be sure to check out 31 Old-Fashioned Cocktails Everyone Should Order at Least Once.

1 Cantaloupe & Fresno Chile Spritzer

This creative concoction, which comes from a new America's Test Kitchen recipe book The Complete Guide to Healthy Drinks, has a subtle kick to offset the sweetness of the fruit.

Ingredients (serves 4): 2 cups cantaloupe cut into 1-inch pieces

1⁄2 Fresno chile, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

3 cups seltzer, chilled

Preparation: Process cantaloupe and chile in a food processor for about 1 minute or until smooth, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a pitcher. Gently stir the seltzer into the puree until combined. Pour the mixture into ice-filled glasses.

2 Nope-aloma

This citrusy sipper pairs perfectly with Mexican fare. So, whip out this recipe from The Blue Ox bar director Kiri Rostad on your next at-home taco Tuesday or fajita fiesta.

Ingredients: 1 oz fresh 100% grapefruit juice

½ oz rosemary simple syrup

½ oz fresh lime juice

Soda water

1 lime wedge and a sprig of rosemary

Preparation: Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously. Strain the mixture over ice into a highball glass, and top with a splash of club soda. Garnish with a fresh rosemary sprig and lime wedge.

3 Lychee Spritz

This fizzy, floral drink is a go-to on any occasion for Luis Florez, beverage manager of the Karma Asian Fusion in Burlington, MA.

Ingredients: 1.5 oz of lychee puree

1 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 oz pineapple juice

Fever-Tree Lime & Yuzu Soda

Pitted lychee, shiso leaf, and dehydrated lemon wheel for optional garnish

Preparation: Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker—except the lime & yuzu soda—with ice, and shake briefly. Strain the liquid into a collins glass with fresh ice, then top with the lime & yuzu soda. Garnish with dehydrated lemon, lychee, and shiso leaf.

4 The Bog

This mocktail from Parish Café manager Michelle Kelley is a super festive option for all your holiday parties—or just cozying up solo by the fire.

Ingredients: 2 slices ginger

4 cranberries

1.5 oz lime juice

0.5 oz simple syrup

1 sprig of rosemary

Ginger beer

Preparation: Muddle all the ingredients in a shaker tin and then add the mixture to a collins glass. Add ice to the glass and then top the mixture with ginger beer. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary.

5 Miss Collins

All you need are a few simple ingredients for this thirst-quenching mocktail, courtesy of Kelley.

Ingredients: 3 cucumber slices

1 oz lime juice

1 oz simple syrup

4 oz soda water

Preparation: Muddle 2 slices of cucumber with lime in a shaker, then add the simple syrup. Add ice and shake for 10–20 seconds. Strain the mixture over fresh ice into a collins glass. Top with soda water and garnish with a cucumber slice.