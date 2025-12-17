These money-saving Costco Insider deals include holiday meats, seafood, and bakery favorites.

There are just a few short weeks left until Christmas, and the deals at Costco are heating up. If you have put your Christmas or Christmas Eve menu together, the warehouse is here to make things easier (and more affordable), dropping some serious, sensational deals in the Weekly Warehouse Insider. This week’s featured items include meaty entrees, a popular Kirkland Signature meal, and even fresh seafood. Here are the 7 best money-saving Costco finds from this week’s Insider.

Kirkland Signature Choice Seasoned Bone-In Rib Roast

The first item to pick up is a “seasonal” meat, the Kirkland Signature Choice Seasoned Bone-In Rib Roast. This will make a great entree on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Get the piece of ready-to-cook beef for $17.99 per pound.

Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, 3 lbs

One of the most beloved KS items is on sale, and it’s another excellent option for Christmas Day, as you simply need to pop it in the oven. Get the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna, 3 lbs, 2-Count, for $6 off through 12/21/25.

Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp, Tail-On, 2 lbs

If you wan to serve shrimp cocktail or another shrimp dish, head to Costco. The Kirkland Signature Farm-Raised Raw Shrimp, Tail-On, 2 lbs,21-25-Count per lb, is $13.99 after $4 off until 12/21/25.

Kirkland Signature Baguettes

Kirkland Signature Baguettes are a must-buy for your holiday entertaining with “Enhanced Savings.” Get a 2-pack of the freshly baked loaves of bread for $3.99 after $1 off through 12/21/25.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Creme Brulee Bar Cake

Kirkland Signature Vanilla Creme Brulee Bar Cake is also part of the “Enhanced Savings” promo. Get the dessert at the Costco bakery for $15.99, with $3 off through 12/21/25.

IZZE, Sparkling Juice Beverage, Variety Pack

As for beverages, Costco can help you stock your refrigerator. The IZZE Sparkling Juice Beverage Variety Pack, 8.4 fl oz, 24-Count, is $3.40 off now through 12/21/25.

Kirkland Signature Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano

And, another one of Costco’s most popular items, over in the cheese department, is on major sale. Get Kirkland Signature Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano, 1 lb, for $5.50 off, limited to 10. The deal runs through 12/31/25.