Do These 5 Movements Every Morning to Stay Ageless After 40

Getting up and moving your body is a smart way to begin each day. Why? Morning exercise kickstarts your nervous system, joint mobility, and circulation—all of which decrease with age, explains Trond Nyland, a functional fitness expert and the CEO/owner of Fynd. As you enter your 40s and beyond, your body experiences a decrease in bone density, muscle mass, and flexibility. This has a ripple effect on balance, posture, and energy levels. To help you out, Trond outlines five morning exercises to stay ageless after 40.

A solid morning movement routine helps combat any physical challenges that come with aging.

"Morning routines help by increasing blood flow, activating underused muscles, and supporting joint lubrication and alignment," Trond tells us. "They're also an easy way to combat internal barriers like motivation or time constraints. If you move early, the day won't derail your health goals."

Now, let's dive into Trond's top five morning exercises to stay strong, healthy, and ageless after 40.

Segmented Cat-Cow (Spine Mobility)

This exercise "mobilizes the entire spine, improves posture, and combats stiffness from sleep or sitting," says Trond.

Assume all fours. Gently round your spine to assume cat pose. Dip your back and lift your head to assume cow pose.

Toe-Heel Raises (Ankle and Calf Activation)

The toe-heel raise "boosts circulation, strengthens the lower legs, and improves balance," Trond explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand tall. Lift your heels off the floor as you rise onto your toes. Lower. Shift your weight back onto your heels and lift your toes.

Hip Flexor Stretch (Lunge Hold)

The hip flexor stretch "opens up tight hips from sitting and helps prevent back pain," says Trond.

Lower into a lunge. Press your hips forward. Hold the stretch for 30 seconds per side.

Standing Around-the-World Reach (Spine and Core Wake-Up)

The standing around-the-world reach "engages the core, spine, and side body—key areas that tighten with age," Trond notes.

Stand tall. Reach both arms overhead. Bend from side to side in a circular fashion.

Glute Bridge (Posterior Chain Activation)

The glute bridge "activates dormant glutes, supports spine stability, and offsets the effects of prolonged sitting," says Trond.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the ground. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, squeezing your glutes as you do so. Hold the bridge for 3 seconds. Repeat for 10 rounds.