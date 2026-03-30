If You Can Master These 4 Morning Exercises at 55, You’re Fitter Than Most 45-Year-Olds

Master these 4 moves and feel younger.

When most people think about aging and fitness, they imagine a steep decline in strength and mobility. It makes sense, considering the science shows that as you age muscle mass gradually decreases, joints stiffen, and movements that you once did without even thinking about, like getting up from a chair or carrying groceries, can become more challenging.

But the reality is far more encouraging, which is that many adults in their 50s and 60s can still maintain exceptional functional strength, balance, and endurance, especially if they stay physically active.

Research suggests that your chronological age is actually a poor predictor of your physical ability. What matters far more for your fitness is muscle strength, mobility, and cardiorespiratory fitness. Studies show that older adults who maintain higher levels of muscle strength have significantly lower risks of disability and chronic disease as they age.

Below, we chatted with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who shares four foundational morning exercises that, if you can master after 55, indicate superior fitness over many younger adults.

“These movements test multiple components of fitness at once, including strength, balance, coordination, and endurance,” Bickerstaff explains. “If someone in their mid-50s can perform them consistently with good control, it often reflects a high level of functional fitness.”

Read on for the exercises and step-by-step instructions. When you’re done, be sure to check out these 4 Standing Exercises That Restore Muscle Tone Better Than Weight Training After 60.

Bodyweight Squats

Squats are widely considered a non-negotiable functional exercise because they mimic the movement of sitting down and standing up, which is something people do dozens of times every day.

“Bodyweight squats are one of the clearest indicators of lower body strength and mobility as we age, targeting the glutes, quads, and core, all while supporting balance and joint health,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it:

Stand with your feet about shoulder-width apart and your toes pointing slightly outward. Keep your chest upright and your core engaged. Lower your hips back and down as if sitting in a chair. Keep your weight evenly distributed through your heels and midfoot. Lower until your thighs are roughly parallel to the floor (or as far as comfortable). Push through your heels to return to a standing position. Complete 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Incline Push-Ups

Push-ups are a classic measure of upper body strength and core stability. However, performing them on an incline (e.g., using a countertop, bench, or wall) can help reduce joint strain.

“Upper body strength naturally declines with age, but being able to perform push ups, even on an incline, shows strong chest, shoulder, and core stability,” Bickerstaff explains.

How to do it:

Place your hands shoulder-width apart on a sturdy countertop, bench, or wall. Step your feet back so your body forms a straight line. Tighten your core and keep your shoulders pulled slightly back. Bend your elbows to slowly lower your chest toward the surface. Keep your elbows at roughly a 45-degree angle from your torso. Press through your palms to push your body back to the starting position. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps, resting for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

Reverse Lunges

Lunges are a highly underrated exercise. They challenge your leg strength, balance, coordination, and joint stability all at once. “Mastering reverse lunges shows excellent joint control and lower body stability,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your arms relaxed at your sides. Flex your core and keep your chest upright. Step one foot backward into a lunge position. Lower your back knee toward the floor while keeping your front knee aligned over your ankle. Pause for one to two seconds at the bottom of the movement. Push through your front foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the opposite leg. Do 3 sets of 10 reps per leg. Rest for 45 to 60 seconds between sets.

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Forearm Plank

The traditional forearm plank is the G.O.A.T. of core exercises as it activates multiple muscle groups simultaneously, including your abs, glutes, and shoulders.

“A strong core is one of the biggest predictors of overall fitness as we age,” Bickerstaff explains. “If you can hold a plank, it usually reflects excellent core endurance and spinal stability.”

How to do it: