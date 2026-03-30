The 8-Minute Bed Routine That Flattens Belly Overhang Better Than Ab Workouts After 60

A certified trainer says this 8-minute bed routine beats ab workouts for belly at 60.

Want to tighten your midsection but don’t have the time? Well, we have good news for you. For most older adults, doing endless crunches and intense, time-consuming core workouts is unnecessary. Instead, if you’re in your 60s or beyond, you can flatten your stomach while reducing strain on your lower back and spine.

That’s where bed exercises come in. Below, we spoke with James Bickerstaff, CPT, a personal trainer at OriGym, who shares an ultra-efficient and effective bed routine designed specifically to help flatten belly overhang in under 10 minutes.

“These movements focus on improving abdominal control and stability rather than just working the surface muscles,” Bickerstaff explains. “That’s important because the deeper core muscles play a big role in supporting posture and helping reduce lower abdominal protrusion.”

Studies show that activating your deep core muscles can help boost spinal stability and functional strength. Other research suggests that low-impact core training can help improve balance, posture, and mobility in older adults, all of which are factors that often decline with age.

Read on for the workout routine and detailed exercise instructions. And next up, don’t miss If You Can Do This Many Pushups After 65, Your Upper-Body Strength Is Stronger Than 90% of Peers.

Pelvic Tilts

Pelvic tilts are often used in physical therapy because they activate your deep abdominal muscles while mobilizing your lower spine.

“This movement strengthens the deep core muscles and helps flatten the lower stomach by improving abdominal control and posture,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet resting comfortably on the bed. Place your arms alongside your body and keep your head relaxed. Lightly engage your core muscles. Tilt your pelvis so your lower back presses into the mattress. Hold the position for two to three seconds (remember to breathe!). Slowly relax and return to the starting position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Lying Knee Tucks

Knee tucks target your lower abs while also helping improve hip mobility. Because the movement is slow and controlled, it strengthens your core without placing pressure on your neck or lower back.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your legs extended and your arms resting at your sides. Lightly tighten your ab muscles. Slowly bend one knee and bring it toward your chest. Keep your lower back relaxed against the mattress. Pause for one to two seconds when your knee reaches your chest. Slowly return your leg to the starting position. Repeat with the opposite leg. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per leg. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Heel Slides

Heel slides are a low-impact movement that can help enhance coordination between your core and hips. “This low-impact movement helps strengthen the lower abdominal muscles while improving stability through the hips and pelvis,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the bed. Keep your arms resting comfortably at your sides. Tighten your core gently while breathing normally. Slowly slide one heel away from your body along the mattress. Extend your leg until it is almost straight. Keep your lower back stable against the bed throughout the movement. Slide your heel back toward your body to return to the starting position. Repeat with the opposite leg. Aim for 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps per leg, resting for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Bent-Knee Marches

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Bent-knee marches are designed to strengthen the muscles that stabilize your pelvis and spine during leg movement. “Bent-knee marches stabilize your stomach and spine, helping to tighten and support your midsection over time,” Bickerstaff explains.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the bed. Engage your abdominal muscles gently. Lift one foot a few inches off the mattress while keeping your knee bent. Keep your pelvis in place and avoid rocking your hips. Hold the raised position for one to two seconds. Slowly lower your foot back down with control. Repeat the movement with the opposite leg. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between sets.

Glute Bridges

Although glute bridges mostly target your hips and glutes, research shows they’re also essential for core stability. “Glute bridges are incredibly effective because they strengthen the hips and core together, which helps reduce pressure on the lower stomach,” says Bickerstaff.

How to do it: