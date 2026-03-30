5 Standing Exercises That Build Thigh Strength Faster Than Lunges After 60

A certified trainer says these 5 standing moves build thigh strength faster than lunges.

When the conversation about building leg strength strikes up, lunges usually come up right away. They’re a solid exercise, yet when the goal is building real, noticeable thigh strength, bilateral movements often deliver more bang for the buck. Using both legs together allows you to generate more force, handle greater loads, and recruit more muscle at once, which tends to drive strength gains more efficiently over time.

Lower-body strength plays a huge role in how well you move, feel, and stay independent as you age. Strong legs support balance, help you get up and down with ease, and reduce the risk of falls. They also allow you to keep doing the activities you enjoy, whether that’s walking longer distances, staying active with family, or simply moving through your day with confidence.

These compound, multi-joint movements are the ones that give you the most return for your effort. In my coaching experience, this is where people start to notice real change. Their legs feel stronger, their movements feel smoother, and everyday tasks become easier. The five exercises below focus on building powerful, capable thighs while supporting the hips and posterior chain so you can keep moving well for years to come.

Squats

Squats are one of the most effective ways to build thigh strength because they train the legs to work together as a unit. As you lower and stand back up, the quads, glutes, and hips all contribute to the movement, which allows you to produce more force than most single-leg exercises. That full-body coordination helps reinforce strong movement patterns while building real, usable strength. Over time, squats make everyday actions like standing up, sitting down, and climbing stairs feel smoother and more controlled.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Brace your core and keep your chest tall. Push your hips back and bend your knees. Lower your body into a squat. Drive through your heels to stand back up.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Goblet squat, pause squat, tempo squat.

Form Tip: Keep your weight balanced through your heels and midfoot.

Kettlebell Deadlifts

Kettlebell deadlifts build strength through the thighs by teaching the hips and legs to generate power together. As you hinge and stand tall, the quads assist while the glutes and hamstrings drive the movement. This creates a powerful chain of muscles working in sync, which translates well to lifting, carrying, and daily movement. The kettlebell setup also makes the movement feel approachable while still delivering a strong training effect.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart with a kettlebell between your feet. Hinge at your hips and grip the kettlebell. Keep your chest tall and your back neutral. Drive through your feet to stand up. Lower the kettlebell back down with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Single kettlebell deadlift, elevated deadlift, tempo deadlift.

Form Tip: Push your hips back rather than bending excessively at the knees.

Dumbbell RDLs

Dumbbell Romanian deadlifts create tension through the thighs by emphasizing control and lengthening of the muscles. As you hinge at the hips, the hamstrings and glutes stay engaged while the quads help stabilize the movement. This constant tension builds strength while also improving control through the hips. Many people notice this exercise helps them feel their legs working more deliberately, which carries over into better movement patterns.

Muscles Trained: Hamstrings, glutes, quads, and core.

How to Do It:

Hold a dumbbell in each hand in front of your thighs. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge at your hips and lower the weights. Keep your legs slightly bent. Return to standing by driving your hips forward.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Single-leg RDL, tempo RDL, pause RDL.

Form Tip: Keep the weights close to your legs throughout the movement.

Box Squats

Box squats reinforce strong thigh engagement while adding a level of control to the squat pattern. Sitting back onto the box encourages proper depth and positioning, which helps the quads and glutes work more effectively. The brief pause removes momentum, so the muscles have to generate force to stand back up. This makes each rep feel more intentional and powerful. Over time, box squats help build strength while improving confidence in the movement.

Muscles Trained: Quads, glutes, hamstrings, and core.

How to Do It:

Stand in front of a box or chair. Position your feet shoulder-width apart. Push your hips back and lower onto the box. Pause briefly while staying tight. Drive through your feet to stand back up.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Pause box squat, tempo box squat, goblet box squat.

Form Tip: Stay tight at the bottom and avoid collapsing onto the box.

Sumo Deadlifts

Sumo deadlifts shift more emphasis onto the inner thighs while still engaging the entire lower body. The wider stance allows the hips and quads to work together to generate force, creating a strong, stable pull from the ground. This variation often feels more comfortable for people who want a bit more room through the hips. Consistent practice helps build thigh strength and improve overall lower-body power.

Muscles Trained: Inner thighs, glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart. Turn your toes slightly outward. Grip the weight between your legs. Brace your core and lift by driving through your feet. Return the weight to the ground with control.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 6 to 10 reps. Rest for 75 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Kettlebell sumo deadlift, pause sumo deadlift, tempo sumo deadlift.

Form Tip: Push your knees outward as you lift to engage your inner thighs.

Simple Daily Habits That Keep Your Legs Strong and Capable After 60

Building stronger thighs after 60 doesn’t require anything complicated, yet it does reward consistency. Progress often comes from stacking small, effective habits that reinforce the work you’re doing in your workouts. When your training, daily movement, and recovery all point in the same direction, your legs respond by getting stronger, more stable, and more reliable. I’ve seen this time and time again with clients. The ones who keep things simple and stay consistent are usually the ones who feel the biggest difference in how they move day to day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Prioritize compound movements: Exercises that use both legs help you build strength faster and more effectively.

Exercises that use both legs help you build strength faster and more effectively. Train consistently each week: Regular sessions reinforce muscle development and coordination.

Regular sessions reinforce muscle development and coordination. Focus on controlled reps: Moving with intention helps activate more muscle and reduce strain.

Moving with intention helps activate more muscle and reduce strain. Stay active outside the gym: Walking and daily movement support overall strength.

Walking and daily movement support overall strength. Progress gradually: Increase resistance or reps over time to keep challenging your muscles.

References